The UNC connection: Howell and Brown are reunited with Commanders

Second year Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown said he "almost cried" when he heard that longtime North Carolina teammate Sam Howell had been drafted by Washington.

“Just him being here with me again, I think it’s a big thing," Brown said.

Howell echoed the sentiment.

“We had a lot of success together in college,” Howell said. “It’s super exciting being back with him, a guy I know so well and played a lot with.”

Success could be considered an understatement when factoring in the nearly 30 combined passing and receiving program records broken by the pair during their time in Chapel Hill.

In Brown’s two seasons with Howell taking the snaps he became the only player in UNC history to have two 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Howell broke program records in passing yards, passing touchdowns and total offense during his time in Carolina throwing to Brown.

Brown was drafted with the 82nd pick in the 2021 draft and got plenty of reps in his rookie season. He finished the 2021 season with six starts in 15 appearances and grew throughout the year. In Week 1 against the Chargers, Brown finished with negative yardage, but by the end of the season he was averaging 13.8 yards per catch.

Brown said he was too passive at times during his rookie season.

“There were a whole lot of balls that I could’ve been aggressive on, but I didn’t,” Brown said. “That was just a coaching point for me.”

With the Commanders WR1 out as Terry McLaurin continues to be in contract negotiations, Brown said he’s benefited from the extra reps in practice.

“I think it's very beneficial because sometimes you need a little bit more repetition just to critique everything and be more precise,” Brown said. “I think that's one thing that helped me as well.”

Brown said he relates to rookie first round wide receiver Jahan Dotson in his quiet, hard-working approach to training. Brown went as far as to say that he’s taken Dotson under his wing.

“I see him as me,” Brown said. “I was quiet too and ready to work hard. So, those two things that was put together, I said, 'Aight, I could bring him up under my wing.'”

Brown said having his first NFL offseason to focus on what he needs to improve will allow for a bigger second year in the league.

“I had an offseason to sit back and reflect,” Brown said. “I was able to watch and see the things I needed to learn, so I think Year 2 is a big one for me.”

While Brown is aiming to cement a starting position, new arrival Howell will be trying to learn the ropes under the veteran leadership of Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke.

“They’re both great guys,” Howell said. “I’m just happy to be somewhere where there’s two really good quarterbacks in my room that are helping me out a lot.”

It’s the first time since a youth football all-star game in seventh grade that Howell won’t be starting under center. Howell said he felt “blessed” to have the guidance of Wentz and Heinicke, and that he is embracing his role as the third-string option.

“I’m just going to embrace my role,” Howell said. “Do everything I can to just try and get better each and every day, and when my name’s called I’ll be ready.”