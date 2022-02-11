The Washington Commanders just can't stop making news, and almost none of it is good

LOS ANGELES — The U.S. House and NFL issued a reprimand for not being forthcoming with documents, the team said it would commit $2 billion to building a new stadium, and legendary running back John Riggins said he felt “disenfranchised” by the name change.

Just another day for the Washington Commanders.

The team sent a small squadron of current and former stars to the Super Bowl’s radio row, but the conversation was once again dominated by what’s taking place away from the field.

The biggest development was in the continuing House investigation into the Wilkinson Report and its aftermath.

For the second time this week, the NFL sent a message of rebuke to the team’s handling of the controversy.

This time, the league said in a letter to Congress that it was willing to hand over documents from the investigation into pervasive sexual harassment at the team, but needed Washington’s permission to do so, and had not yet received that.

The Commanders can claim “privilege” and withhold documents because the team started the investigation before turning it over to the NFL after public scrutiny mounted around the team investigating itself.

“The team has insisted it will only authorize the vendor to release those documents to the team, so that the team’s counsel can review the documents for privilege first ... before deciding unilaterally which documents it will provide to the NFL for production to the committee,” the letter, attributed to the league’s counsel, said.

It continued that the NFL “directed the team to provide its consent to the vendor, but the team repeatedly has refused to do so.”

Jordan Siev, the attorney representing Washington owner Dan Snyder, released his own statement.

“The Commanders have never prevented the NFL from obtaining any non-privileged documents and will not do so in the future,” he wrote, a turn of phrase that ignores the league’s allegation that Washington isn’t willing to declare the 109,000 documents in question non-privileged.

The drama promises to continue playing out over the coming weeks, though the suggestion that the team is fighting the league adds a new wrinkle to the proceedings.

Washington had significantly more success in the Virginia Senate on Thursday, where a subcommittee advanced a bill designed to help build a new stadium by a 14-2 vote with one abstention.

The issue of the ongoing investigation was brought up, but largely dismissed by the lawmakers, who noted that the state did not investigate Jeff Bezos personally before committing to the tax incentives for the Amazon campus in Crystal City.

Senator Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax) said the stadium should be viewed as a larger economic development project, “almost a mini-city.” He said Snyder expects to spend $2 billion on the project, and Virginia is preparing to authorize the issue of as much as $1 billion in bonds for infrastructure and other assistance.

The team has not yet committed to a site for its new stadium but has been aggressively lobbying lawmakers in Virginia, D.C. and Maryland, with Virginia so far being the most publicly supportive of the project.

The bill to form a stadium committee is slightly different in the House and Senate, making the next couple weeks crucial as the sides aim to bridge their differences and send a final bill to the governor’s desk.

Back at the Super Bowl, as Joe Theismann and Ron Rivera handed out Commanders gear to the hundreds of media outlets present, Riggins was striking a different note on his podcast.

Riggins said he did not see how any former players would want to associate with the new Commanders brand.

“I kind of look at them and go: What’s wrong with you? Don’t you get it? You were invited to your own funeral,” Riggins said. “But not everybody looks at it that way.”

The team has since removed Commanders jerseys with Riggins’ name and number from the team’s online shop.

At a speech last week at the Economic Club of Washington D.C., team president Jason Wright said their polling showed 80% of fans were initially against the name change, but he believes the early reception nationally has been positive and the team has room to grow.

Finally, Washington dealt with a minor controversy involving its nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, Jonathan Allen.

During an online conversation with fans, Allen was asked which three people from history he would want to share a lunch with.

He chose his grandfather, Michael Jackson and Hitler.

Allen later deleted the tweet and apologized, calling Hitler one of “the most evil persons to have ever lived.”

“I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said. I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb!” Allen wrote.