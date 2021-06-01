The Washington Football Team is hiring a full-time psychologist to work with players on their mental health

ASHBURN - The Washington Football Team has hired psychologist Dr. Barbara Roberts to work full-time with the team's players on their mental health.
Roberts previously served as a consultant to the NBA and NFL on player wellness issues. The NFL mandates that each team have a credentialed person available to work with players, though Washington is only the seventh team to create a full-time role.
Athletes' mental health is a particularly hot topic at the moment in the wake of tennis star Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open over a mandate to conduct press conferences. Osaka released a statement detailing her bouts with depression and stating a need to focus on her mental health.
Roberts said Tuesday she planned to bring up Osaka in her discussions with players.
"When it first came out she was not going to be available there was a lot of negative feedback, but once she disclosed what the issue was, it's amazing, even this morning, the amount of support she's received," Roberts said. "Here you have someone who's very high profile, and we think that mental health could not stymie their progress, and you know what, we're finding out just the opposite.
"It's very real. I don't make a distinction between physical pain and psyche pain."
Roberts has already met with the team's rookies, as a part of the entry physicals they received before camp. She said she's hopeful to develop programs to assist them in their acclamation to the NFL.
Just as importantly, she wants them to feel like seeing a psychologist is a normal, accepted part of being a star athlete.
"We want to normalize the process," she said. "To be here. To be available to them. I always tell people I work with it's 24/7, so if an issue comes up at 3 o'clock in the morning, you don't feel like you have to wait, you can go ahead and call. We have a team here that is responsive with every issue that arises."
She thanked team owner Dan Snyder and Washington coach Ron Rivera for helping to make mental health part of the fabric of the building.
"There's kind of a mutual awareness that we need to become proactive, working with players from the beginning rather than addressing the problem after,” she said. “What I do see here is an effort to incorporate me into the structure. That’s Step 1 in terms of normalizing this issue of mental health and mental wellness. Also saying to players, "Hey, look, we understand that there are issues here, and we want to be responsive to those.'"
Roberts is a member of the adjunct faculty at Georgetown, and has previously served as a senior policy analyst for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.
