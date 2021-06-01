The Washington Football Team is hiring a full-time psychologist to work with players on their mental health

ASHBURN - The Washington Football Team has hired psychologist Dr. Barbara Roberts to work full-time with the team's players on their mental health.

Roberts previously served as a consultant to the NBA and NFL on player wellness issues. The NFL mandates that each team have a credentialed person available to work with players, though Washington is only the seventh team to create a full-time role.

Athletes' mental health is a particularly hot topic at the moment in the wake of tennis star Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open over a mandate to conduct press conferences. Osaka released a statement detailing her bouts with depression and stating a need to focus on her mental health.

Roberts said Tuesday she planned to bring up Osaka in her discussions with players.

"When it first came out she was not going to be available there was a lot of negative feedback, but once she disclosed what the issue was, it's amazing, even this morning, the amount of support she's received," Roberts said. "Here you have someone who's very high profile, and we think that mental health could not stymie their progress, and you know what, we're finding out just the opposite.

"It's very real. I don't make a distinction between physical pain and psyche pain."