The Washington Football Team revealed the finalists for a new name. Or they didnt.

Snyder would allow that the list has been trimmed to three, with radio host Kevin Sheehan further reporting that the team has identified a preferred name, but is also working through the process with two other names as backup options.

After the podcast appearance, ESPN posted about the eight "finalists" on Wednesday morning, but an hour later, that post was deleted.

Schefter wrote this: "A WFT spokesperson said this morning that the list of eight names is a selection of names that were highlighted in their Making the Brand video, not a final list of potential name candidates."

If the final name was indeed in the eight, leading Snyder to agree to Schefter's list, it's possible the list can be narrowed down even further - removing WFT, and Defenders also feels unlikely, given that it was the name of Washington's XFL team just two years ago.

Wright and Snyder have both hinted that legal hurdles would be a potential obstacle to picking a candidate, and Redwolves is trademarked by Arkansas State University.

That would leave five: Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Red Hogs and Commanders.

Of course, there's also the matter of an entire football season happening first.