The Washington offense can't win games. Its job is to not lose them.

Asked to elaborate on Thursday, Rivera again mentioned next year as a reasonable expectation for when the offense can get rolling.

"It’s going to take a while before we get to where we want to be," the coach said. "We’ve got a ways to go. You probably really won’t see it or get a feel for it until really next season."

On the other sideline, Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury has had his adjustment season, and the early returns were positive to start Year 2, as the Cardinals knocked off defending division champ San Francisco.

Kingsbury and Rivera both spoke this week about how in the new NFL, with significantly reduced practice times, it's important to have a dynamic quarterback.

That doesn't mean a true mobile quarterback, but rather one, who is able to make a play outside the pocket, something Kyler Murray has shown.

"I just think the game’s evolving that way because of the defensive lines and because of the lack of time you have with the quarterbacks," Kingsbury said. "There used to be quarterback schools and we used to have so much of an extended offseason to develop the guys. It’s just not there anymore.