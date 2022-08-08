There are only a handful of international players in the NFL. Two play the same position in Washington.

ASHBURN — Efe Obada’s wife was in their London home when she heard kids throwing a football, the American kind, on the street outside.

“One of the kids fumbled the ball, and he was getting picked on,” Obada said, relaying the story. “And he’s like, ‘Just you watch, I’m going to be the next Efe Obada!’

“When she told me that story I was like, wow. I felt London was my escape from American football, but now it’s growing.”

Obada was one of the first international players to make a major impact in the NFL, a Nigerian from London who played for Ron Rivera in Carolina.

Now, he’s part of another first — a position group with two players from the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

The Commanders have two international defensive ends this year at training camp, Obada and David Bada, a German with Ghanaian roots.

The two both had rough upbringings, found football later in life, and are now ambassadors for the game in Europe.

“I was 21 when I started playing, and now I’m in the league,” Obada said he tells European kids. “I feel like you don’t have to have a certain body type — there’s a position for everyone.

“And for me personally, football saved my life. It gave me the opportunity to provide for my family and have so many experiences.”

Obada was 10 when he was brought to London, but a family friend abandoned Obada and his sister, leaving them homeless. They bounced around to nearly a dozen foster homes.

Eventually Obada was invited to play with a local American football team, where he found his passion and calling.

“I started off as a tight end,” said Obada. “One game, they put me out in the slot (to be a receiver), and I got into a three-point stance, and everybody started laughing and looking at me.

“I think that was the turning point where they said, ‘You go play defense.’”

But Obada now wants to be known as more than just a good story. He wants to be an NFL contributor, and in his eighth season, he may get the opportunity. Coach Ron Rivera said starter Chase Young will miss the start of the season, and Obada is on the short list of players who could win the spot.

For Bada, the German, being invited to the NFL was a major achievement. He tried out for the NFL’s program, which IPP program, which allows teams to have an international player without it counting against their roster limits.

After getting rejected the first year, he returned and was accepted in 2020, placed in Washington after six years in German leagues.

“Usually it’s a two, two-and-a-half year process before you see if the guy has a chance,” Rivera said of the international players. “David’s getting real close to that spot.”

Young saluted Bada as the funniest player in the room, while fellow linebacker Montez Sweat said it’s been a treat to have the international players join the unit.

“It gives a different flavor to the D-line room,” Sweat said. “It’s great. You hear the different accents. They go about life in a different way. They apply those things to life. So it’s great. It makes me broaden my horizons.”

Washington has a third international player in tight end Sammis Reyes, but he did not come through the IPP program — the Commanders offered him a roster spot before he could be assigned a team.

Bada said he was thrilled when he learned that Obada would join the team this year — Rivera said he hopes having them around will help instill gratitude in the team’s American players.

“I think for our guys seeing the international players, you have a little more appreciation for guys and that come in and just see what they’ve had to go through, how hard they’ve had to work,” Rivera said. “The international players have a different flair about them in terms of their work ethic. There’s not a lot of bad habits, so you’re trying to create good habits for them, trying to get them to understand exactly what it takes to be successful.”

Sweat said Obada is mastering using his length to rush opposing quarterbacks, and he’ll get plenty of preseason opportunities to show his progress.

After four years with Rivera, Obada played with the Bills last year. His start was delayed by visa issues caused by COVID, and he regretted not following Rivera to Washington.

Given the opportunity for a redo this offseason, he jumped on it.

“It’s something that I’ve never been around in terms of role models in men who carry themselves that way, and it just rubs off and you want to be like that,” Obada said.

He added that he’s thrilled to see the NFL further developing its outreach to Africa, and hopes that he can Bada can show Africans that “being in the NFL is possible.”