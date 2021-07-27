The hands of longtime Richmond Flying Squirrels home clubhouse manager Joe Tarnowski are dirty in baseball’s investigation of pitchers benefiting from foreign substances. Tarnowski recently came clean.
Late last week during an interview with the Times-Dispatch, he acknowledged that for years he has regularly applied to baseballs matter that allows pitchers to gain an improved grip. It’s dark and soupy, and leaves once pearly-white baseballs with a brownish tint. Just about every other clubhouse manager at all levels of professional baseball takes part in the same grubby process unseen by fans, Tarnowski revealed.
It’s legal and necessary, this application of Lena Blackburne Baseball Rubbing Mud to balls before they reach mounds all over the country. No pitcher could effectively throw a baseball fresh out of its box and wrapping. Too slippery. Too dry. Too uncontrollable.
These conditions in 1938 inspired a Philadelphia Athletics third-base coach, Lena Blackburne, to seek a way to take the sheen off a new baseball and make it less slick, without softening it. He tried smearing muck from tributaries of the Delaware River, and that did the trick.
Lena Blackburne Baseball Rubbing Mud has been a staple in major league and minor league clubhouses since the 1950s. Comparable products are also available.
It’s this Lena Blackburne Baseball Rubbing Mud that Tarnowski, or Double-A Northeast umpires in town, work into the baseballs that will be used during a Flying Squirrels games. That is the extent of Tarnowski’s involvement with foreign substances, he emphasized. Umpires throughout baseball this summer have cracked down on pitchers using other stuff to improve grips.
At The Diamond, the scene is often replayed, as it is in major league stadiums. A pitcher walks off the mound toward the dugout at the end of a half-inning and is intercepted by a pair of umpires. They check the pitcher’s hat and glove for any signs of illicit stick-um. Suspensions are possible.
The job of clubhouse attendants and umpires is to present to pitchers game balls with some moisture, and that involves a considerable amount of work. At the start of a homestand, Tarnowski puts six dozen new baseballs, still packaged, in the umpires room.
“They open the box, take them out of the plastic wrap, and rub them up,” Tarnowski said, speaking of the application of Lena Blackburn Baseball Rubbing Mud. “And then they bring them out to the dugout before the game.”
Six dozen baseballs, however, are insufficient for nine innings. According to Tarnowski, about eight dozen baseballs are required for a typical Flying Squirrels game. The total was about three dozen back in the 1980s, but it has become far more common that players toss balls to fans and umpires discard balls that are slightly stained or scuffed.
“While the game’s going on, I’ll take out another three dozen, I’ll unpackage them, and rub those up myself and bring those down in the fifth inning,” Tarnowski said. "Usually around fifth inning, we reload the ball bag.”
Fans who gain possession of a foul ball at The Diamond are often surprised and disappointed that it’s not bright white. It’s sort of dull and tan, because of the rubbed-in coat of muck. And this is the state of all baseballs in circulation for Flying Squirrels’ games of pre-game catch, infield practice, batting practice, indoor batting cage drills.
All baseballs used for those purposes were once game balls, disqualified from play because of a nick, or excessive dirt that makes it too difficult for the batter to clearly see what’s coming at 90-plus miles an hour.
