At The Diamond, the scene is often replayed, as it is in major league stadiums. A pitcher walks off the mound toward the dugout at the end of a half-inning and is intercepted by a pair of umpires. They check the pitcher’s hat and glove for any signs of illicit stick-um. Suspensions are possible.

The job of clubhouse attendants and umpires is to present to pitchers game balls with some moisture, and that involves a considerable amount of work. At the start of a homestand, Tarnowski puts six dozen new baseballs, still packaged, in the umpires room.

“They open the box, take them out of the plastic wrap, and rub them up,” Tarnowski said, speaking of the application of Lena Blackburn Baseball Rubbing Mud. “And then they bring them out to the dugout before the game.”

Six dozen baseballs, however, are insufficient for nine innings. According to Tarnowski, about eight dozen baseballs are required for a typical Flying Squirrels game. The total was about three dozen back in the 1980s, but it has become far more common that players toss balls to fans and umpires discard balls that are slightly stained or scuffed.