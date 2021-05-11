There will never be another Hal Breeden and his 37 HRs, 116 RBI for 1970 R-Braves

Essentially, there are three reasons the Braves did not elevate Breeden to the big leagues in 1970: Orlando Cepeda, Rico Carty and Hank Aaron. Cepeda played first base for Atlanta and batted .305 with 34 homers and 111 RBI. Carty (.366, 25 homers, 101 RBI) and Aaron (.298, 38 homers, 118 RBI) played the corner outfield positions.

With no place to go in Atlanta, Breeden kept producing in Richmond. Maybe the Braves explored trading Breeden that season and couldn’t get in return what they wanted. Breeden stayed with the organization through 1970, putting up remarkable stats in the prime of his career.

"I really enjoyed it up there. Great fans," he said of Richmond in the 2005 interview.

It would be unthinkable in this more modern baseball era that a player could do that much damage at a minor-league level and not get a call-up, or be traded.

That unusual combination of right-handed batter and left-handed thrower worked to Breeden’s advantage at Parker Field, which existed on the footprint of The Diamond (opened in 1985). Right field was deep, significantly deeper than left, where Breeden’s homers usually left the park.

How did Breeden start hitting right-handed?