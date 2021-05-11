There will never be another Hal Breeden and his 37 HRs, 116 RBIs for 1970 R-Braves

There will never be another professional baseball player in Richmond like Hal Breeden. There will be others who play in the big leagues longer than Breeden, who died on May 3, at 76, in Leesburg, Ga., but none will do what he did while a member of the Triple-A Richmond Braves in 1970.
That season, Breeden batted .293 with 37 homers and 116 RBIs. He wasn’t promoted to Atlanta that season, when he was 26, nor was he traded. Breeden played in 136 R-Braves games, 126 of them at first base.
“I believed I was shafted, but that’s easy for me to say,” Breeden told The Times-Dispatch in 2005. “It’s all water under the bridge now.”
Harold Noel Breeden was 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, a left-handed thrower and right-handed hitter. The Braves’ Triple-A team was in Richmond from 1966 to 2008, and no R-Brave through those years came close to putting up the numbers of Breeden, originally from Albany, Ga. He set franchise records for HRs and RBIs.
“Big guy. Nice guy,” said Al Closter, a Northern Neck resident who pitched against Breeden in 1970 as a member of the New York Yankees’ top farm club in Syracuse, N.Y.
The R-Braves’ homers leaders generally topped out at about 20 in a season, and no Richmond Flying Squirrel has hit more than 18 HRs in the Double-A franchise’s decade. If a minor league player goes on a home run tear, he leaves the team, via promotion or trade — except Hal Breeden.
Essentially, there are three reasons the Braves did not elevate Breeden to the big leagues in 1970: Orlando Cepeda, Rico Carty and Hank Aaron. Cepeda played first base for Atlanta and batted .305 with 34 homers and 111 RBIs. Carty (.366, 25 homers, 101 RBIs) and Aaron (.298, 38 homers, 118 RBIs) played the corner outfield positions.
With no place to go in Atlanta, Breeden kept producing in Richmond. Maybe the Braves explored trading Breeden that season and couldn’t get in return what they wanted. Breeden stayed with the organization through 1970, putting up remarkable stats in the prime of his career.
“I really enjoyed it up there. Great fans,” he said of Richmond in the 2005 interview.
It would be unthinkable in this more modern baseball era that a player could do that much damage at a minor league level and not get a call-up, or be traded.
That unusual combination of right-handed batter and left-handed thrower worked to Breeden’s advantage at Parker Field, which existed on the footprint of The Diamond (opened in 1985). Right field was deep, significantly deeper than left, where Breeden’s homers usually left the park.
How did Breeden start hitting right-handed?
“I’m not trying to brag. I’m just telling you because you asked me,” he said in the 2005 interview. “When I was young, I was left-handed all the way. In the [Albany, Ga.] neighborhood, we were always playing. I was so much better than everybody else, I had to hit right-handed. And that’s how I stayed.”
Atlanta finally dealt Breeden in November of 1970, getting a Hall of Famer in return. The Chicago Cubs traded aging knuckleballer Hoyt Wilhelm to the Braves in a one-for-one exchange.
Breeden went on to play five seasons in the big leagues with the Cubs and the Montreal Expos. In his finest major league season, Breeden batted .275 with 15 homers and 43 RBIs in 105 games for the 1973 Expos. Famously, Breeden was batting against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1974 when lefty Tommy John suffered a serious arm injury. The operation (ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction) that allowed John to return to the big leagues is now known as Tommy John surgery.
“I’ll never forget that pitch or Hal Breeden as long as I live,” John once said.
After Breeden’s major league career concluded in 1975 with Montreal, he played three seasons in Japan before suffering a knee injury that forced him from the game. He totaled 77 homers in his first two seasons in Japan, but in the U.S., he never hit more than 18 homers in a season, apart from that memorable 1970 barrage in Richmond.
For 20 years following his baseball career, Breeden was sheriff of Lee County, Ga., and retired in 2008.
“I had two ambitions growing up — to play in the major leagues and become a Georgia State trooper,” he said in 2005.
When Breeden stopped playing baseball, he was too old to become a Georgia State trooper. So in Albany, Ga., his hometown, Breeden worked as an undercover narcotics officer for seven years.
“That’s a job I really enjoyed,” he said.
