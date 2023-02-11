PHOENIX — There are now only six weeks until NFL owners convene for their annual meeting, one target date to complete the sale of the Washington Commanders.

But if there's any new information about the sale, it wasn't making the rounds at the Super Bowl.

When asked, one prominent NFL figure who would be in the know said he hadn't heard anything.

A follow-up question from a reporter: Would he be willing to share even if he had?

"Well, no," the person said with a laugh. "But in this case, there actually isn't anything."

The secrecy is important to league commissioner Roger Goodell, who works to keep the league's business conducted behind closed doors, particularly given the sensitivity of the negotiations.

The Athletic has reported that the next round of bidding will take place in "a few weeks," though the identities of the remaining bidders are not fully known.

If the NFL can rid itself of the Dan Snyder problem without having to kick him out of the club, that would be an immense relief to the other owners.

But they also know nothing's done until the paperwork is signed, creating an air of caution even though most observers believe at this point that Snyder will sell a majority share of the team at the end of the process.

There are two other major complications that will have to be navigated.

The first is the sheer amount of money involved. The purchase price is expected to be more than $6 billion, but the NFL's financing rules will require a large portion of the purchase to be in cash, to avoid having a team over-leveraged and in a position of potential foreclosure.

That means the buyer will likely need to produce more than $1 billion in cash to close the deal, no small task even for the richest of the rich.

Beyond the initial outlay, there will be a substantial investment in a stadium and practice facility complex, ideally as soon as possible, since both will be major revenue generators.

Those will come with an upfront cost as well, almost certainly more than $1 billion, and potentially much more if a site is picked in downtown D.C.

The NFL has latitude to change its financing rules, and that may be part of the solution for making a deal happen quickly, but also ensuring the new owner is in a position to succeed.

The second factor is the ever-looming presence of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.

Multiple reports said that Bezos did not enter himself into the first round of bidding, where potential buyers were vetted by the NFL and turned in their initial offers.

However, as one of the world's richest humans, Bezos could also wait to see where the bidding price lands, then pay a premium on top of that and take the team, a possibility that may have the effect of freezing out potential buyers who don't want to go through the due diligence and vetting process for something they don't see themselves having a chance in.

Meanwhile, work continues as normal for coach Ron Rivera, who said he's been authorized to handle all the day-to-day contract and player needs that arise.

"We'll just continue to do our business as usual, continue to put everything in place," Rivera said. "Because if something were to happen, you've got to be able to show that you're ready to go, too. So that's part of what we're doing.”

Former Saints coach Sean Payton said this week in an interview with SiriusXM that he was approached by one potential ownership group asking if he would be willing to coach in Washington, though Payton ultimately ended up in Denver - it's unlikely that an ownership transfer would be made in time to produce a coaching change for the 2023 season.

Goodell was asked about a potential sale on Wednesday at his "state of the league" press conference, but said it was not a league issue, that the Snyders are operating the process and will come to their own independent conclusions.

That would be the cleanest scenario, and the NFL has proven remarkably adept at handling sensitive business over the past decade without destroying the value of the operation.

If they pull it off again, that means news will be coming in the very near future about who Washington's next owner is.

