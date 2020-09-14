'They're finally talking about you': Austin Dillon leaves Richmond with momentum in NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

Of the 16 drivers in the running for the NASCAR Cup Series championship, Austin Dillon didn’t get much of a chance from oddsmakers.
He was listed as a longshot, and that might still be the case as the playoff rounds progress and teams are eliminated. But he’s among the drivers who left Richmond Raceway this weekend with momentum and improved odds.
Dillon finished fourth in Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at RR, behind winner Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano. In the first race of the playoffs at Darlington the week before, he finished second, giving him back-to-back finishes in the top five for the first time in his career. Dillon is in his seventh full season in the Cup Series.
Going into the third and final race of the first round of the playoffs Saturday at Bristol, Dillon is sixth in points, 33 ahead of Clint Bowyer for the 12th and final spot to advance to the second round.
“I truthfully believe in momentum and I believe in what we’ve got going on,” Dillon said after Saturday’s race. “I’ve already had text messages from a lot of people saying, ‘Man, they’re finally talking about you.’ It’s cool to see. Heard we got a lot of love [Saturday night]. Glad to hear it. I hope I can keep giving ‘em something to talk about.”
Dillon’s team had supplied little reason to believe he’d be making noise in the playoffs. He’s got just three career victories and 15 top-five finishes in 256 Cup races.
He did register one of his victories at Texas on July 19. But his five races prior to Texas resulted in finishes of 39, 19, 14, 18 and 13. His seven races after Texas: 27, 13, 31, 8, 15, 9 and 25.
The playoff results have been a surprise. But Dillon said his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team – he’s the grandson of owner Richard Childress – has had speed this year, despite the finishes, and has turned a corner in the last few weeks.
Dillon led 55 laps at Richmond, the most he has led in Cup Series race during his career. He led 49 a few weeks ago at Dover, when he finished 15th.
His fourth-place finish at Richmond came despite being sent to the back of the field for speeding on pit road on Lap 84. He also missed the entrance to the pits, costing him some spots after he slowed down.
Dillon has had several speeding infractions this season. He’ll review what happened, he said, but said he wasn’t overly concerned.
“It’s just been great to have fast race cars,” he said. “But for me, I know that when given that opportunity I feel like our team as a group will step up. Even the pit crew, those guys have done a good job over the last two weeks being up front, in a place where even they haven’t been much used to that.
“That’s the biggest thing: The more opportunities you get up front, you start feeling comfortable up there, and the confidence just keeps growing. You expect to be up there, and you drive to that caliber. There’s always another level to get to, and I feel like that’s where we’re at right now at RCR and the 3 team.”
Dillon, 30, qualified for the playoffs from 2016-18 before missing last year. He advanced to the second round in 2016 but was eliminated in the first round the past two years.
He’s been through ups and downs during his career, he said, but remains confident and said “when I’m given something to work with, I can perform with it and make it happen.”
“I feel like I’ve matured as a driver,” he said. “I’m in that age zone where things start clicking a little bit. You notice a bunch of these guys when they start getting a little older … when stuff starts coming to them really well. Some people do it faster than others.
“It’s a good time right now for me and the 3 team and everybody at RCR. Like I said earlier, want to keep seizing the moment.”
