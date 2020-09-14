'They're finally talking about you': Austin Dillon leaves Richmond with momentum in NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

He did register one of his victories at Texas on July 19. But his five races prior to Texas resulted in finishes of 39, 19, 14, 18 and 13. His seven races after Texas: 27, 13, 31, 8, 15, 9 and 25.

The playoff results have been a surprise. But Dillon said his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team – he’s the grandson of owner Richard Childress – has had speed this year, despite the finishes, and has turned a corner in the last few weeks.

Dillon led 55 laps at Richmond, the most he has led in Cup Series race during his career. He led 49 a few weeks ago at Dover, when he finished 15th.

His fourth-place finish at Richmond came despite being sent to the back of the field for speeding on pit road on Lap 84. He also missed the entrance to the pits, costing him some spots after he slowed down.

Dillon has had several speeding infractions this season. He’ll review what happened, he said, but said he wasn’t overly concerned.

“It’s just been great to have fast race cars,” he said. “But for me, I know that when given that opportunity I feel like our team as a group will step up. Even the pit crew, those guys have done a good job over the last two weeks being up front, in a place where even they haven’t been much used to that.