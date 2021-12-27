This could be biggest week in Flying Squirrels history: ballpark plan coming into focus?

This could be the biggest week in Richmond Flying Squirrels history.
Before year’s end, the city of Richmond intends to release a Request for Interest (RFI), an invitation to developers to become involved with the redevelopment of about 67 acres North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. That site includes the current location of The Diamond, which is projected to be eliminated and replaced by a new ballpark.
RFIs often include project details. The city has not revealed a timeline, the location of the ballpark, or a financing plan. Surrounding jurisdictions and VCU, whose baseball program would share the stadium with the Flying Squirrels, and the team will likely play roles in financing.
A new stadium is essential to the long-term presence in Richmond of the Double-A Flying Squirrels, a franchise that moved to Richmond in September of 2009 with the understanding that a new stadium would be a priority for the Richmond metropolitan area.
Major League Baseball, which assumed operational control of the minors following the 2019 season, set ballpark standards that The Diamond does not meet. Failure to comply, or have a firm plan for a facility that does, can eventually lead to relocations of franchises to other cities.
Maritza Mercado Pechin, the deputy director within the city’s Planning & Development Review Department and manager of the city’s Office of Equitable Development, said Monday morning that “by the end of the year, there will be an RFI coming out.”
Lou DiBella, president and managing partner of the Flying Squirrels, told the Times-Dispatch in April that the team needs “to be playing in a new stadium no later than 2025. Period … I think everybody knows the stakes, and I don't think anybody wants us to go anywhere."
In a mid-December interview, DiBella added: “This is getting frustrating because I love the community and I want to be [in Richmond]. ... I don’t see the urgency even though there is one. I need to feel that urgency. We don’t have a lot of time.”
The city announced on Oct. 11 that the RFI would “be released by the city before the end of 2021 ... to identify the development team(s) to assist in implementing its vision.” Those involved in the process of building a new stadium recognize this week as a chance for the city to hit a major deadline and move forward with the project.
In the city’s “vision” for what will be known as The Diamond District, “The Diamond is demolished and a new multi-purpose stadium is constructed. New buildings provide employment, retail and mixed-income housing.”
In 2016, VCU and the Flying Squirrels entered into a nonbinding memorandum of understanding that established their intention to construct and share a ballpark "in close proximity to the current location of The Diamond." Early plans indicated that a new baseball stadium could be part of the VCU Athletics Village along the east side of Hermitage Road.
Richmond 300, a master plan for the city adopted in December of 2020, shifted the ballpark to the west side of Hermitage Road. More recently, sources said the ballpark is now projected to be built along North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
While VCU remains part of the planning process for a new ballpark, it will not be built on school property, according to VCU. Apart from its 40-acre Athletics Village footprint on the east side of Hermitage Road, the school owns six acres – the site of Sports Backers Stadium - among the 67 acres adjacent to North Arthur Ashe Boulevard to be redeveloped.
According to the city, “The City and VCU are partnering on the redevelopment of the property, with the City leading the effort.”
When The Diamond was built before the 1985 season, the $8 million construction cost was split: The city, Henrico County and Chesterfield County together contributed $4 million, and the balance was raised through public and private sectors. The slogan was “Pitch in to Build a New Ballpark.”
