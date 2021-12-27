This could be biggest week in Flying Squirrels history: ballpark plan coming into focus?

Lou DiBella, president and managing partner of the Flying Squirrels, told the Times-Dispatch in April that the team needs “to be playing in a new stadium no later than 2025. Period … I think everybody knows the stakes, and I don't think anybody wants us to go anywhere."

In a mid-December interview, DiBella added: “This is getting frustrating because I love the community and I want to be [in Richmond]. ... I don’t see the urgency even though there is one. I need to feel that urgency. We don’t have a lot of time.”

The city announced on Oct. 11 that the RFI would “be released by the city before the end of 2021 ... to identify the development team(s) to assist in implementing its vision.” Those involved in the process of building a new stadium recognize this week as a chance for the city to hit a major deadline and move forward with the project.

In the city’s “vision” for what will be known as The Diamond District, “The Diamond is demolished and a new multi-purpose stadium is constructed. New buildings provide employment, retail and mixed-income housing.”