This rain isn't so bad. In 2004, the R-Braves were forced to play 20 straight road games.

Richmond as of Saturday afternoon had already absorbed 14.24 inches of rain in August, a near record for the month, according to National Weather Service records kept since the 1800s. Only August of 2004 was wetter.

Anybody who follows Richmond’s minor league baseball scene remembers that summer.

The Triple-A Richmond Braves lost 15 dates at The Diamond during the 2004 International League season due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. That’s about four times more than usual for a minor league team.

Those R-Braves were forced to play 20 straight road games late in the year due to rainfall and because The Diamond’s 51-year-old field was too saturated for use. They played six doubleheaders during a two-week stretch.

That made the R-Braves’ accomplishments even more impressive. Richmond won the IL South Division, and advanced through a round of the playoffs before losing 3-1 in the Governors’ Cup Finals to Buffalo.

At Buffalo.

None of the games were played at The Diamond because of wet field conditions related to a subpar playing surface, and more rain in the forecast.