This rain isn't so bad. In 2004, the R-Braves were forced to play 20 straight road games.

Richmond as of Saturday afternoon had already absorbed 14.24 inches of rain in August, a near record for the month, according to National Weather Service records kept since the 1800s. Only August of 2004 was wetter.
Anybody who follows Richmond’s minor league baseball scene remembers that summer.
The Triple-A Richmond Braves lost 15 dates at The Diamond during the 2004 International League season due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. That’s about four times more than usual for a minor league team.
Those R-Braves were forced to play 20 straight road games late in the year due to rainfall and because The Diamond’s 51-year-old field was too saturated for use. They played six doubleheaders during a two-week stretch.
That made the R-Braves’ accomplishments even more impressive. Richmond won the IL South Division, and advanced through a round of the playoffs before losing 3-1 in the Governors’ Cup Finals to Buffalo.
At Buffalo.
None of the games were played at The Diamond because of wet field conditions related to a subpar playing surface, and more rain in the forecast.
Said Atlanta farm director Dayton Moore after that season: "You hear people say all the time, 'Don't worry about things you can't control.' This is certainly one of those circumstances, and the guys didn't worry about it.”
On the field, they did not. Off the field, the R-Braves were bothered by the developments so much that they considered walking out. They had family and friends committed to attending Richmond homestands at substantial costs for some, and the games weren't held at The Diamond. The players had bills associated with residing in Richmond during times they unexpectedly were not in town.
The players took those grievances to the Atlanta Braves, who owned the R-Braves, and the organization worked out compensation.
An old field simply could not accommodate all the water that fell on it. The Richmond Metropolitan Authority, which owned the stadium and leased it to the Braves, late in the season purchased machinery that cut slits in the outfield turf and filled with them with sand to assist with drainage.
The RMA also installed a drainage pipe along the worst areas - the foul lines - and around the outfield. Portions of the outfield were resodded. Still, the field dried ever so slowly.
The IL considered revoking Richmond’s membership in the league if the field issues were not addressed with a long-term solution. They were.
After the season, the RMA replaced the field as well as its irrigation and drainage systems at a cost of $418,000, with the condition the Braves sign a three-year lease.
Atlanta relocated its Triple-A franchise to Gwinnett County, Ga., following the 2008 season because of dissatisfaction with The Diamond.
