This Richmonder attended 192 straight Packers games in Green Bay before the pandemic. Now he's cheering from home.

"I'm getting old, I got tired of sitting on those steel benches," he said with a chuckle. His father died in 1993, passing the tickets on to his son.

"And I'm always afraid every time I go to a game that my dad is looking down, going, 'Why in the hell did you change your seat?' He had those seats for like 30 years."

Cluberton is retired now. He earned a sufficient living and retirement with Dupont, and that, coupled with an affinity for travel, have helped facilitate Cluberton's extensive mileage. He regularly attends Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres games as well.

At this time he has no intention of returning to Wisconsin permanently. His kids and grandkids are here, keeping he and his wife Dianne, who he met in Appleton in high school, rooted to Richmond. Dianne at one point brought up the idea of moving back to the Badger State, but Cluberton has over the years become tied to Virginia's more temperate climate.

"I said, 'Shoot, I'll go up there and put up with some of that cold in the games, but I ain't gonna do that all the time,'" Cluberton said through yet more hearty laughter.