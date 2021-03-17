Three nights bring three free agent stars to Washington as the Football Team spends to win

While Samuel was a second-round pick when Rivera was coaching in Carolina, he put up his career best numbers this year for the Panthers, when he was used out of the slot as a more dynamic weapon.

In Washington he’ll take some of the defensive spotlight from McLaurin, who was double teamed often in the 2020 season.

On the other side of the ball, Jackson, a former first-round pick, isn’t yet a household name. He played for the woeful Bengals, meaning quarterbacks rarely threw the ball his direction.

He also didn’t have many highlight plays, accumulating just three interceptions during five years in Cincinnati — though he was injured for his first season.

The salary makes the deal a win for Washington. The Football Team lost cornerback Ronald Darby to the Broncos, with whom he signed a three-year deal worth $10 million annually.

For not much more money, Washington got a more reliable option, one whose potential hasn’t been realized.

Rivera has a strong reputation working with cornerbacks, including Josh Norman in Carolina, and Darby and Fuller last year.