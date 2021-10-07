Three of the eight managers in MLB playoffs were Richmond Braves

Three of the eight managers involved in the Major League Baseball playoffs have fond memories of Richmond, based on their playing careers.

Houston’s Dusty Baker, 72, was an outfielder for the Triple-A Richmond Braves in 1969 (23 games), 1970 (118 games) and 1971 (80 games) on his way to a distinguished big-league career. In 1970, Baker batted .325 with 11 homers and 51 RBI as a 21-year-old R-Brave. He followed that in 1971 by hitting .311 with 11 homers and 41 RBI in Richmond.

Chicago White Sox manager La Russa, 77, was 27 when he played second base for the 1972 R-Braves, batting .308 with 10 homers and 42 RBI in 122 games. La Russa’s White Sox are facing Baker’s Astros in the playoffs.

Atlanta’s Brian Snitker, 65, played for, and managed, the R-Braves. A catcher and first baseman, Snitker’s highest advancement in pro ball was Triple-A Richmond in 1978. He played six games for the R-Braves.

Snitker returned to manage Atlanta’s top farm club in 2006 (57-86).