Three years in, Virginia Tech's Tim Settle is still waiting to show the NFL what he can do

Settle's reward? A meeting with league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

He won't get eased into duty - Washington is a two-touchdown underdog at home to Jackson, one of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks.

Del Rio was asked if Jackson has a weakness. His response? "No."

"This guy’s tremendously talented," Del Rio said. "I see a guy that’s an incredible athlete, got a great arm. He’s a threat to run it or throw it. He’s got a tremendous supporting cast around him. I think he’s well-coached, and I think it’s a really good football team we’re getting ready to play.”

Del Rio said for Settle, the key is to continue to approach things the way he has for the past three years.

“Nothing different," Del Rio said. "It’s basically him getting an opportunity, is what it’s about."

Rivera leaves practice early: Washington coach Ron Rivera, who is undergoing treatment for squamous cell cancer, missed Wednesday's practice and had to leave Thursday's workout early.

Rivera's cancer is curable but will require several weeks of treatment. Del Rio is filling in when Rivera can't be at the facility.