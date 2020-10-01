Three years in, Virginia Tech's Tim Settle is still waiting to show the NFL what he can do

ASHBURN - Year 3 in the NFL is a crucial one for young players - a time to either emerge as a player worthy of a long-term contract or end up stuck in backup roles.
Somehow, Tim Settle has managed to do both.
Settle, a Virginia Tech grad, is the fourth option at defensive tackle for the Washington Football Team. And yet, he's widely regarded as being a player who could start for most NFL teams.
The difference is that Washington has maybe the league's most impressive collection of talent at the position - starters Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen are both first-round picks, and backup Matt Ioannidis just signed a big long-term contract.
That's left Settle in spot duty for most of his 34 NFL games. He'll get an increased role for the rest of this season, though, with Ioannidis likely out for the year due to a torn biceps.
Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said he thinks Settle will be able to jump right in.
"We think he’s a good player; he just happens to be stuck behind three really talented guys," Del Rio said. "Obviously with Matt going down, he’s going to get a chance to play a little bit more. It’s up to him to take advantage of it. But, I like the way he’s working. I’ve liked the way he’s worked at it the whole way long. I’m excited for him to get this opportunity to get out there and play more.”
Settle's reward? A meeting with league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
He won't get eased into duty - Washington is a two-touchdown underdog at home to Jackson, one of the league's most dynamic quarterbacks.
Del Rio was asked if Jackson has a weakness. His response? "No."
"This guy’s tremendously talented," Del Rio said. "I see a guy that’s an incredible athlete, got a great arm. He’s a threat to run it or throw it. He’s got a tremendous supporting cast around him. I think he’s well-coached, and I think it’s a really good football team we’re getting ready to play.”
Del Rio said for Settle, the key is to continue to approach things the way he has for the past three years.
“Nothing different," Del Rio said. "It’s basically him getting an opportunity, is what it’s about."
Rivera leaves practice early: Washington coach Ron Rivera, who is undergoing treatment for squamous cell cancer, missed Wednesday's practice and had to leave Thursday's workout early.
Rivera's cancer is curable but will require several weeks of treatment. Del Rio is filling in when Rivera can't be at the facility.
“For him personally, I think obviously he’s dealing with something that’s a big challenge," Del Rio said. "Like everything he’s done in his life, he’s facing it head on and giving it everything he has. It’s a battle. He’s battling right now. He’s as tough as could be and doing what he can. As coaches and players, we just have to do everything we can to carry on the message and the things we know he’s about and making sure we’re doing a good job with it.”
Rivera has taken other steps to ease the burden, including taking a private plane belonging to Dan and Tanya Snyder to Arizona instead of flying with the team.
