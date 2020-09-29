Through annual award, legacy of former Kickers, Manchester standout continues to be felt

For Avery Spence, everything was a competition. Not just in soccer, but in service, too.
When she wasn’t roaming the field as a defender for Manchester High School and the Kickers’ travel teams, she was giving back in some way.
“She would definitely try to volunteer to as many things as she possibly could,” her mother, Carolyn, said. “And always wanted to be the first one there.”
Spence volunteered coaching younger kids in soccer and swimming, worked with the Salvation Army, sang Christmas carols on Meals on Wheels routes, donated blood and more.
She planned to attend Virginia Tech to pursue dentistry work.
But, in May of her senior year, Spence was killed in an automobile accident. She was 17.
That summer, the Kickers formally established an award in Spence’s honor: the Avery Spence Youth Community Service Award. The Spence family received the first iteration, in July 2011.
In the years since, the club has continued to uphold Spence’s legacy of service by annually honoring a Kickers youth player who makes community service important to them, too.
“I think it's helped their players understand the importance of giving back to the community,” Spence’s father, Paul, said. “And that's a special thing to us, that that's happened."
The most recent winner was recognized at last Wednesday’s Kickers game at City Stadium: Sydney Marshall. Marshall was a former Kickers and Richmond United player, and a four-year member of the Deep Run varsity soccer team. She’s currently a freshman at UVA.
Spence started with the Kickers at age 9. She was a tenacious, tough and competitive player. But she was also a friendly and welcoming person, former coach Carter Yeisley said.
It was the Kickers who got Spence started in community service, instilled by club chairman and travel team coach Rob Ukrop.
"I just feel like Rob was such a good impact, because he showed us how to be good people,” said Ashley Riefner, one of Spence’s former Kickers teammates. “Not only good soccer players, but good people."
Riefner played against Spence as a member of the Richmond Strikers, before switching to the Kickers at age 12. The two then developed a friendship, competing with each other on who would be the first to arrive at practices, and volunteering together.
Spence took Riefner under her wing, Riefner said.
After the award in Spence’s honor was put in place and given to the Spence family in 2011, Riefner was the next recipient, in 2012. She went on to become a standout at Richmond and is currently playing professionally for Åland United in Finland.
In addition to the Kickers award, Spence’s neighborhood swim team, the Bayhill Pointe Torpedoes, formed the annual the Avery Spence Leadership Award. An annual blood drive, the Live to Give Blood Drive, was also established, in memory of Spence and also Gage Edwards, Melanie Foreman, Tyler Patnaude, Mark Talley and Lauren Tuck.
Yeisley has been coordinating the Kickers award for about six years, and said she’s always amazed at the candidates that are up for consideration each year.
“I mean, most of them are straight-A students, who play sports for their club, play sports for their school and still have hundreds of hours by the end of their high school career, of volunteer work,” said Yeisley, who played at Collegiate and Richmond and directs the Kickers’ RVAccess program.
Marshall, this year’s winner, served as a leader on Deep Run’s team in its run to the state title game last year, despite suffering an ACL tear. Off the field, she compiled more than 150 volunteer hours with organizations like the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond, the Richmond SPCA, St. Michael’s Church and Shady Grove YMCA.
She also, as a young player in the Kickers system, interacted with Spence frequently.
“To receive her award really meant a lot to me, because I just think she was such an amazing person that I would like to represent, and like to stand [for] what she stood for,” Marshall said.
For Spence, Carolyn said, the Kickers were like a second family.
And, through the award, Spence’s influence continues to be felt in the club, year after year.
"Even though we played soccer, it was never just about soccer,” Riefner said. “It was always about trying to be the best you can be."
