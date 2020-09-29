Through annual award, legacy of former Kickers, Manchester standout continues to be felt

In addition to the Kickers award, Spence’s neighborhood swim team, the Bayhill Pointe Torpedoes, formed the annual the Avery Spence Leadership Award. An annual blood drive, the Live to Give Blood Drive, was also established, in memory of Spence and also Gage Edwards, Melanie Foreman, Tyler Patnaude, Mark Talley and Lauren Tuck.

Yeisley has been coordinating the Kickers award for about six years, and said she’s always amazed at the candidates that are up for consideration each year.

“I mean, most of them are straight-A students, who play sports for their club, play sports for their school and still have hundreds of hours by the end of their high school career, of volunteer work,” said Yeisley, who played at Collegiate and Richmond and directs the Kickers’ RVAccess program.

Marshall, this year’s winner, served as a leader on Deep Run’s team in its run to the state title game last year, despite suffering an ACL tear. Off the field, she compiled more than 150 volunteer hours with organizations like the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond, the Richmond SPCA, St. Michael’s Church and Shady Grove YMCA.

She also, as a young player in the Kickers system, interacted with Spence frequently.