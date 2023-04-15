A chorus of “boos” erupted around The Diamond on opening night of the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ season.

After fans from a sold-out crowd waited hours in the rain for their team to take the field on the Friday of Easter weekend, an announcement came over the loudspeaker that the game would be postponed.

Poncho-clad patrons finished their drinks and begrudgingly made their way out of the park. That’s how my first professional baseball game went, fours days after I started working at The Times-Dispatch.

After toweling down my cameras, I returned to the park the next day with the hopes that I’d at least get to see a pitch this time.

I was not disappointed.

The day was all smiles and cheers after the lackluster start the previous night. Mascots Nutzy and Nutasha signed baseballs and waved their flags, the national anthem was sung and baseball was officially back in Richmond.

The Squirrels went on to dominate the Reading Fightin Phils in a three-game sweep after a strong start by their foes. With the home team trailing 2-0 after a half-inning, outfielder Ismael Munguia led off the bottom of the first with a hit, and the Squirrels never looked back.

The Squirrels’ first run of the season came off the bat of Patrick Bailey in the third inning, bringing Luis Matos home. Three innings later, Munguia took a bases-loaded walk, bringing home infielder Simon Whiteman for the eventual winning run.

Among on-field races, dance-offs and giveaways, The Diamond experience was at full speed. After six months without baseball, fans came away with T-shirts, autographs and an optimistic attitude for the season.

