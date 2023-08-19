Spending a work shift photographing at a racetrack isn't a bad way to spend a Saturday.

Women donned dresses and derby hats, while the men wore sport coats and slacks to watch the Arlington Million during one of the biggest days in Colonial Downs' history.

The only downside of the day's events in New Kent County was the unrelenting heat of the afternoon. It wasn't until the final four races of the evening that the temperature and humidity began to subside.

Despite the weather, the crowd continued to grow, providing opportunities to attempt different photo ideas.

Having photo assignments for all-day events offers good and bad elements. The good? If you miss an opportunity, you have another chance to try it. The bad? You can eventually run out of ideas or ways to photograph what's in front of you.

However, that can cycle you back into the good, since now you're forcing yourself to see the event differently.

Hopefully, the photos on these pages convey the excitement and fun of being able to cover this event. I know I certainly enjoyed creating them.

Gallery: Day at the Races at Colonial Downs in New Kent County