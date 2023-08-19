Spending a work shift photographing at a racetrack isn't a bad way to spend a Saturday.
Women donned dresses and derby hats, while the men wore sport coats and slacks to watch the Arlington Million during one of the biggest days in
Colonial Downs' history. The only downside of the day's events in New Kent County was the unrelenting heat of the afternoon. It wasn't until the final four races of the evening that the temperature and humidity began to subside.
Despite the weather, the crowd continued to grow, providing opportunities to attempt different photo ideas.
Having photo assignments for all-day events offers good and bad elements. The good? If you miss an opportunity, you have another chance to try it. The bad? You can eventually run out of ideas or ways to photograph what's in front of you.
However, that can cycle you back into the good, since now you're forcing yourself to see the event differently.
Hopefully, the photos on these pages convey the excitement and fun of being able to cover this event. I know I certainly enjoyed creating them.
Gallery: Day at the Races at Colonial Downs in New Kent County
People place bets during the day of racing at Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, Va. Aug. 12, 2023.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Arlington Million trophy is relocated after the race at Colonial Downs. That race was run at Colonial Downs for the first time Saturday.
CEO of Churchill Downs William Carstanjen, left, jockey of Set Piece Florent Geroux, Aaron West representing Judd Mont Farm and Gov. Glenn Youngkin pose for photos the trophies after the Arlington Million race at Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, Va. Aug. 12, 2023.
Nagirroc (3), jockeyed by Flavien Prat, tries to take the outside on Gigante (2), jockeyed by Javier Castellano, during The Secretariat race at Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, Va. Aug. 12, 2023. Gigante would win the race.
Bugler Matt Compton performs the "Call to Post" during the day of racing at Colonial Downs.
Melissa Goodill, left, and Brittaney Reynolds share a laugh during the day of racing at Colonial Downs. “I just love horses and horse races,” Goodill said. “I won $98.50 in the third race, so I’m good to go!”
Spectators watch the Beverly D. Stakes at Colonial Downs. Fev Rover won by 3 1/2 lengths with a time 1 minute, 54.35 seconds.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin poses for a portrait with The Secretariat race winning jockey Javier Castellano during the day of racing at Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, Va. Aug. 12, 2023.
An owner celebrates with Gigante, the winner of the Secretariat Stakes, at Colonial Downs in New Kent.
Jockey Tyler Toledo rides Integration to victory in the fourth race last Saturday at Colonial Downs in New Kent.
Holly Fye, left, and Bobby Clary, look up to the flyover planes while one year old Robbie Fye is indifferent during the day of racing at Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, Va. Aug. 12, 2023.
