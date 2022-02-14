Throughout a thrilling season, officiating often stole the spotlight. What can the NFL do?

INGLEWOOD, Calif - A pair of touchdowns were scored in the Super Bowl off controversial officiating calls, adding to a growing issue facing the NFL.

The pressure has never been greater on the NFL and its officials to make sure calls are correct.

After decades of shunning gambling, the league has now fully endorsed it, allowing in-stadium advertising and betting via mobile phones, and discussing point spreads and wagers on the league-owned NFL Network.

Television coverage has also never been better, with 4K cameras giving an even clearer picture of what happens on each play.

Sunday's game, won 23-20 by the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals, included a touchdown in the first half where Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins appeared to grab the face mask of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey before catching the ball for the score.

A mostly penalty-free game ended with a flurry of whistles on the Rams' final touchdown drive, but the officials missed a false start by the Rams on a key third down that would have resulted in a replayed down, and a holding call reset the Rams with a first down.

“That’s tough," Cincy tight end C.J. Uzomah said. "Two minutes left in the game, and they start throwing stuff, but it is what it is. I am not going to put that in their hands. We didn’t get it done.”

A number of proposals have been batted around over the past year as inconsistent officiating has increasingly become the norm.

Among the suggestions:

Make the officials full-time employees: An NFL official does not work full-time for the league. It is officially considered a part-time job, though with major money - a reported $205,000 a year on average for the league's officials.

Almost all of the NFL's officials have other jobs, but they make a point of noting that they train and study the rules year-round.

Official pay got contentious during a lockout in 2012, one of the few times the league has had to cave to pressure on salary demands.

If officials worked for the league full-time, they could spend more time devoted to training and implementing the rules, as well as doing things like working practices and other events.

Develop virtual reality training: Many NFL quarterbacks now train in the offseason with virtual reality headsets designed to simulate the split-second decisions they'll make during a game.

Because the NFL's offseason is so long, and there are so few games, it allows them to practice without the inherent dangers of the game.

The NFL could invest in a similar system for its officials, allowing them to simulate making (or not making) pass interference calls, even throughout the offseason.

Add a "sky judge": One of the most contentious recent proposals has been the addition of another official to each crew, the sky judge.

The official would solely be tasked with watching the game off a replay monitor, but would be empowered to stop the game to make fixes. It's a version of the current instant replay system, but would be designed to move much faster, without the long pauses currently generated by challenges.

The NFL's annual owners meetings take place in late March, which is the first time the league would be able to consider any changes to the current operation.

The Baltimore Ravens have previously proposed adding a sky judge, in 2020, but later withdrew the proposal for lack of support.