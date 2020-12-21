Tim Hightower returns to Washington Football Team as Director of Alumni Relations

He said he knew he wanted to get back into football in some capacity, but didn't know exactly what he was looking for until this position opened with Wright.

Seeing Wright get the position in Washington was no surprise to Hightower, who described him as "a leader from Day 1" in the NFL.

Now Hightower will try to build a bridge between current and former players.

"I think the stronger your alumni base is, it helps your team morale," he said. "It sends a message - when you see guys who have come before you engage in the organization and want to be a part, want to be around, as you create that culture - it sends a positive message that hey, there's something I'm doing now that's really going to impact me and my family long after. These guys want to be around."

Hightower will also have a stake in one of the most important initiatives in Ashburn right now, the renaming of the team.

When the organization began thinking about how to rename, former players were identified as being a group that needed to have a voice.