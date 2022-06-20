Title IX at 50: Commanders assistant coach Jennifer King is an NFL trailblazer

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera has long been a champion of female involvement in sports, and he is one of a handful of NFL head coaches with a female assistant coach on staff.

Jennifer King is the assistant running backs coach, a title she gained in 2021, when she became the second female assistant position coach in NFL history, behind Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locus.

“They don’t see her as a female coach, she’s just Coach King,” running backs coach Randy Jordan said. “I always tell people, it doesn’t matter if it's a woman or man, if you know what you’re talking about and you can make them better, they’ll listen.”

With the 50th anniversary of the historic Title XI decision approaching on Thursday, King is a success story in a field that has long been dominated by men, something made possible in part by the athletic opportunities she was afforded along the way.

King, a lifelong athlete, played basketball and softball for Guilford College before coaching women’s basketball at several North Carolina universities.

While working as a basketball coach, King still pursued her passion of football, playing quarterback and wide receiver for the Carolina Phoenix women’s tackle football team from 2006 to 2017, where she earned seven All-American honors.

“Jennifer is a tremendous example of a person getting an opportunity,” Commanders coach Ron Rivera said. “It's really kind of neat to have seen where she started when I was back in Carolina to where she is now.”

Jordan said King’s experience playing wide receiver is especially beneficial in the running back room. In King’s first season as a coach in 2021, running backs J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson combined for 85 receptions, 691 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

“She brings a perspective that is really different, because I’ve only coached running backs,” Jordan said. “She sees the game a little bit differently than I normally do.”

King began attending NFL coaching clinics in 2015 and also took part in the NFL Women's Career in Football Forum in January of 2018. King got to know Rivera as an intern for the Panthers during the 2018 and 2019 offseason. Rivera said he’s seen growth in King’s coaching ability.

“She's a completely different person,” Rivera said. “She coaches with confidence. She has a little bit of swagger about herself in terms of when you talk football with her.”

King was an assistant wide receiver coach and special teams assistant for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football between internships. King joined the Commanders as a full-year intern in 2020 after working as an offensive assistant for Dartmouth. The Big Green finished the 2019 season 9-1, winning the Ivy league Championship while averaging 33.3 points and 382.4 yards per game.

Jordan said the players have responded to King well, and that she can deliver coaching points that assist them.

“She brings a lot to the table but her ability to communicate in a precise manner,” Jordan said. “She gets her point across.”

Jordan, who has been coaching running backs for the Commanders since 2014, said that King and him are able to feed off each other to best communicate with the players.

“There are some times when I may say something that doesn’t necessarily resonate to the guys in terms of trying to get them to do what we need them to do,” Jordan said. “She may say something and, ‘Boom, I got it, I know what Coach Jordan means.’”

Rivera said success stories like that show Title IX's success in bringing parity not just to the field, but to "life in general."