To keep Brandon Scherff, Washington may have to first let him go

Long-term stability would be nice, but Scherff's best move at that point would likely be to play for the $18 million, bet on retaining his status as one of the league's best, and re-enter free agency next year, when the salary cap will almost certainly be higher than it will be in 2021.

One other option for Washington is the transition tag, which allows Scherff to get offers from elsewhere, but Washington would have the right to match any deal he agrees to.

That comes with two significant downsides, though. One is that if Washington doesn't match a potential deal, there would be no draft-pick compensation (Scherff's departure would likely bring a third-round pick in return).

The other is that teams could creatively structure a potential deal in a way that hurts Washington's salary cap long-term, instead of allowing the team to negotiate to its needs.

That will create a tough calculus for the team in the days ahead. Now is the best moment to sign Scherff to a long-term deal, with big-money extensions looming for the defensive line.

But guaranteeing Scherff stays may ultimately prove to be counterproductive.

The window to give a franchise or transition tag closes on March 9, but there is no incentive for an early decision, so Washington is likely to take its time - and continue to hope it can land Scherff on a long-term deal before then.