To keep Brandon Scherff, Washington may have to first let him go

The NFL's franchise tag window has opened, giving the Washington Football Team the opportunity to guarantee All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff remains with the team for another season.
Doing so, though, could be detrimental to Scherff's long-term future in Washington.
That's the tightrope the team will have to walk with a player who they want to be in burgundy and gold for years to come, but who also has enormous leverage at this point in his career.
If Washington does nothing, Scherff becomes a free agent on March 17.
Coming off yet another elite season, the former No. 5 overall pick would almost certainly become the highest paid guard in football - a reasonable guess is a four-year contract worth $15 million a year, with most of that guaranteed.
Until that point, Scherff can be given a second franchise tag designation by Washington, which would pay him $18 million next year but bind him to the team.
Washington's preference is a long-term deal, but with Scherff so close to reaching free agency, it seems unwise for him to sign that contract when waiting another month means a potential bidding war for his services.
But if the Football Team gives him the franchise tag, Scherff's motivation to negotiate a long-term deal goes down, because such a deal would then represent a pay cut in 2021.
Long-term stability would be nice, but Scherff's best move at that point would likely be to play for the $18 million, bet on retaining his status as one of the league's best, and re-enter free agency next year, when the salary cap will almost certainly be higher than it will be in 2021.
One other option for Washington is the transition tag, which allows Scherff to get offers from elsewhere, but Washington would have the right to match any deal he agrees to.
That comes with two significant downsides, though. One is that if Washington doesn't match a potential deal, there would be no draft-pick compensation (Scherff's departure would likely bring a third-round pick in return).
The other is that teams could creatively structure a potential deal in a way that hurts Washington's salary cap long-term, instead of allowing the team to negotiate to its needs.
That will create a tough calculus for the team in the days ahead. Now is the best moment to sign Scherff to a long-term deal, with big-money extensions looming for the defensive line.
But guaranteeing Scherff stays may ultimately prove to be counterproductive.
The window to give a franchise or transition tag closes on March 9, but there is no incentive for an early decision, so Washington is likely to take its time - and continue to hope it can land Scherff on a long-term deal before then.
