Top storylines to watch as Washington opens up its training camp in Richmond on Tuesday

Training camp begins with Tuesday’s conditioning test, a nonevent that once briefly became the biggest show in town (paging Albert Haynesworth). Assuming all players pass the test this year, here’s what to watch for in the lead-up to this year’s Washington Football Team camp:
New deal for Allen? Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is an unquestioned leader of the defense, one of the NFL’s best players, and he’s from Ashburn. In other words, he’s everything the team would want in a star player.
He’s also entering the final year of his rookie contract.
Allen will make $10.1 million this year, which is far below his market value. His agents and the team have been at work on a long-term extension, and during OTA workouts, Allen said he was pleased with how things were going and that communication was strong between him and the team.
That goodwill will be tested in the final hours before training camp begins, the traditional deadline for new deals to be completed (customarily self-imposed by teams and players).
Washington has done the franchise tag dance with Kirk Cousins and Brandon Scherff in recent years. It would be a dangerous game to play with Allen, who will have plenty of suitors for his services.
Which wideout will be cut? Washington has a surplus of options at wide receiver, and at least one player who has caught an NFL pass is likely to be cut at the end of this year’s camp.
A traditional NFL roster has six spots at the position.
There are four locks: Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown and Adam Humphries.
That leaves two for Kelvin Harmon, Antonio Gandy-Golden, Cam Sims, Isaiah Wright, Steven Sims Jr., Dax Milne and DeAndre Carter.
Milne, a rookie from BYU, and Gandy-Golden, from Liberty, both have full practice squad eligibility, which could factor into the final decision. Harmon is jumping back in after an ACL tear last year.
Will Landon Collins play this year? The safety tore his Achilles tendon midway through last season, an injury that typically takes a year for a comeback.
Collins has been diligent in his rehab, but the odds are he doesn’t practice with the team during contact drills in Richmond.
Whether he can return affects what the team can do with second-year safety Kam Curl, who showed he’s good enough to start in the NFL.
Who backs up Antonio Gibson? Washington’s starting running back is Antonio Gibson, and nothing that happens at camp besides an injury would change that.
But it’s a crowded room behind Gibson, and nobody appears to have the inside track on the job.
Last year’s backups, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber, fill specific roles. The team will need an all-purpose rusher and pass catcher in case Gibson, who battled a toe injury last year, is unable to go at any point in 2021.
Will it be undrafted fan favorite Jaret Patterson, or NFL veteran Lamar Miller? Jonathan Williams also will take carries during camp with an eye on the job.
