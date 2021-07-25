Top storylines to watch as Washington opens up its training camp in Richmond on Tuesday

Training camp begins with Tuesday’s conditioning test, a nonevent that once briefly became the biggest show in town (paging Albert Haynesworth). Assuming all players pass the test this year, here’s what to watch for in the lead-up to this year’s Washington Football Team camp:

New deal for Allen? Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is an unquestioned leader of the defense, one of the NFL’s best players, and he’s from Ashburn. In other words, he’s everything the team would want in a star player.

He’s also entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Allen will make $10.1 million this year, which is far below his market value. His agents and the team have been at work on a long-term extension, and during OTA workouts, Allen said he was pleased with how things were going and that communication was strong between him and the team.

That goodwill will be tested in the final hours before training camp begins, the traditional deadline for new deals to be completed (customarily self-imposed by teams and players).

Washington has done the franchise tag dance with Kirk Cousins and Brandon Scherff in recent years. It would be a dangerous game to play with Allen, who will have plenty of suitors for his services.