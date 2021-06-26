Tostado's two-run home run helps Flying Squirrels top Yard Goats

Frankie Tostado’s big night ended in a big way for the Flying Squirrels Friday night at the Hartford Yard Goats. And it propelled Richmond to a 10-9 victory.

Tostado went 4 for 5 with two home runs, a double, three runs and five RBIs. His second home run, a two-run shot, gave the Flying Squirrels the lead back in the ninth inning and, ultimately, the win. The first baseman also had a solo home run in the fifth inning. His five RBIs were the most by a Squirrels player this year.

Richmond (25-21) jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first two innings, thanks in-part to a two-RBI single by Sandro Fabian in the first and a two-RBI double by Tostado in the second. But Hartford (14-32) clawed back, before finally taking a 9-8 lead in the seventh inning, on an RBI ground-rule double from the bat of Coco Montes.