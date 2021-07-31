Training camp ends with an enthusiastic crowd, an address from Tanya Snyder, and the hope of future visits

Ever since he was 13 years old, Phillip Brown has been coming to the Washington Football Team's annual training camp.

As the now 63-year-old continues to carry on the tradition his father started in 1940 of attending the camp, he lays out custom team memorabilia to display for those passing by. Fans call him Dr. D.C. and ask for pictures.

The lingering question was whether this would be the team's final practice in Richmond, as there is no contractual agreement for future seasons.

"Well, I believe that it depends on the season this year," Brown said. "It looks promising. And if we make the playoffs again, and hopefully strive for the Super Bowl, I believe it will really help Richmond a great deal."

If it was the final practice, it was an eventful one.

Unlike past seasons, capacity was limited for the always-popular Fan Appreciation Day, and an estimated 3,000 fans were able to attend and create a lively atmosphere (the team declined to share the exact number of tickets distributed).