Training camp ends with an enthusiastic crowd, an address from Tanya Snyder, and the hope of future visits

Ever since he was 13 years old, Phillip Brown has been coming to the Washington Football Team's annual training camp.
As the now 63-year-old continues to carry on the tradition his father started in 1940 of attending the camp, he lays out custom team memorabilia to display for those passing by. Fans call him Dr. D.C. and ask for pictures.
The lingering question was whether this would be the team's final practice in Richmond, as there is no contractual agreement for future seasons.
"Well, I believe that it depends on the season this year," Brown said. "It looks promising. And if we make the playoffs again, and hopefully strive for the Super Bowl, I believe it will really help Richmond a great deal."
If it was the final practice, it was an eventful one.
Unlike past seasons, capacity was limited for the always-popular Fan Appreciation Day, and an estimated 3,000 fans were able to attend and create a lively atmosphere (the team declined to share the exact number of tickets distributed).
The practice included a performance by the team's new coed dance team, a new drum line and a performance from 10 Spot, a Virginia Beach band. The team's events coincided with the National Football League's “Back Together Saturday," where all 32 teams practiced in front of fans on the same day.
The festivities also included the first public remarks from team co-owner Tanya Snyder since being named co-CEO. She is running Washington's day-to-day operations after her husband, Daniel Snyder, voluntarily stepped aside following a league investigation that found a "toxic" workplace culture.
Tanya Snyder tossed miniature helmets and other merchandise to the crowd from the field, then addressed the fans.
"I have been on the sidelines for 22 years and I’m much more active and involved now with my husband," Tanya Synder said. "We couldn’t be more excited about our new leadership that are wonderful - they’re so strong. Outside of football, they're the best in their class of everything they’ve done."
During the practice, fans gathered at the top of the hill overlooking the field and cheered the team on through drills and plays. One player in particular who was receiving lots of fan attention was defensive end Chase Young. As the fans cheered, he responded and showed his appreciation.
"That's what I need," said Young in response to the fans.
The team was previously under an 8-year contract where they were paid $500,000 in cash and services to bring training camp to Richmond each year. This year, the team decided to rent the facility on a one-year deal where the WFT paid $100,000.
Team President Jason Wright said Thursday no decision has been made in regards to the location of future camps, but the city and team remain hopeful.
Before leaving town, coach Ron Rivera complimented the facilities.
"I liked what we had out there. I do," he said. "I thought the fields were wonderful, well-prepared, they were ready for us to go.
"I think it's a nice setup for the fans, in terms of coming and bringing the energy.
"We'll sit down and we'll discuss it. But, I did like the field. I really did. I thought that was excellent. I thought this was a very worthwhile facility for us.”
One of the fans was William Hicks, a Richmond resident. He's been coming to training camp since it arrived in the city in 2013. He said he's excited to see the new direction the team is taking both on and off the field.
"It feels good because ... things change," Hicks said. "Different times, different people, new ideas, maybe gonna be a better team this year."
After missing training camp last year due to the pandemic, longtime fan Linda Atkinson said she's happy to see the team make a return to Richmond. Echoing Hicks, she was pleased with Tanya Snyder's post-practice remarks and her new role within the team's front office.
One of the arguments cited for bringing the training camp to Richmond is the increased economic benefits tourism brings the city. An example of this was seen when the team hosted a kickoff rally Tuesday night at Wood & Iron Gameday Restaurant and Bar at 1401 Roseneath Road.
Chris Ryan, the restaurant's general manager, said there were about 150-200 people in attendance and they brought approximately 40% more revenue compared to an average Tuesday night. He added that in terms of the future, he supports the return of training camp due to the potential financial benefits.
"I mean, I'm not a [WFT] fan," Ryan said. "I've never been to the training camp. But I do know there's been a little bit of a buzz, a little bit of an excitement with it. If there's financial gain and we're bringing in more tax dollars to the city, then by all means, that's something I think we should keep doing."
