Trent Williams and Kyle Shanahan have reasons for revenge Sunday against Washington - but they say they're over it

"The nine years previous I didn't have an issue. I saw issues happen, but I overlooked them since they didn't happen to me. I'm not saying this was a one-off, but this was my first time being on that side of things."

Rivera said he didn't want to discuss what happened, that he's focused on his team this week.

There has been equal interest this week in reverse from San Francisco media - the 49ers traded Alex Smith after the 2012 season to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smith said the fact that the game is in Arizona, not San Francisco, and that most of the people who were there when he was have since departed make it less of an event for him.

For Williams, the departure is still fresh. He was asked what he wants his legacy in Washington to be.

"If you ask people who kept up with the situation, and knew, they'd probably appreciate the seven Pro Bowls that I gave them while I was there," he said. "If you talked to people who don't know much about the situation, or just want to be negative, they'd probably tell you I betrayed the team. So it probably depends who you ask."

If things had ended on good terms, Williams would likely have left as the best player of the decade in Washington, and one of the franchise's legends.