Trout, Ohtani, Betts, Turner to start All-Star Game in LA

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels were elected Friday to start in the July 19 All-Star Game along with Mookie Betts and Trea Turner of the host Dodgers.

Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk and Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. were voted to start as first-time All-Stars, finishing atop their positions in the second round of fan voting.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Ronald Acuña Jr. of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves were elected from the first round of balloting as the top vote-getters in their leagues.

Ohtani became the first two-way All-Star last year when he was voted the AL DH, then was picked for the pitching staff and started on the mound.

Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will become the first Yankees teammates to start in the outfield together since Dave Winfield and Rickey Henderson in 1988.

Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper was elected as the National League’s first DH following the expansion of the DH rule to both leagues but will be replaced in the starting lineup after breaking his left thumb when hit by a pitch from San Diego’s Blake Snell on June 25.

Stanton beat Toronto’s George Springer 22% to 20% for the final AL outfield spot after finishing fourth, just behind Springer, in the opening round. Ohtani defeated Houston’s Yordan Alvarez 52% to 48% at DH.

Machado edged the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado 51% to 49% at NL third base, and Turner beat out Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson 52% to 48%.

Chisholm got 59% of the NL second base vote after finishing second to the Braves’ Ozzie Albies in the first round. Devers received 60% at third base in the AL after finishing second to Cleveland’s José Ramírez in the opening round.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred added a 33rd player to each roster Friday, selecting Albert Pujols of St. Louis and Miguel Cabrera of Detroit for career achievements.

MLB union willing on international draft but for more money

Major League Baseball players said Friday for the first time that they are prepared to accept a draft of international amateur players but proposed it include far more money than management’s plan and a more liberal structure.

The union made its proposal Friday during a meeting with MLB. Details were disclosed by a union official who spoke with media on the condition of anonymity because no announcements by name were authorized.

The union proposed that a draft be allocated $260 million for the 2024 signing period with teams having to guarantee slot values while having the flexibility to exceed them within bonus pools, a person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.

Notes

Padres: San Diego is placing Jurickson Profar on the seven-day concussion list and calling up Brent Rooker from Triple-A El Paso for his third stint with the big league team. Profar was injured in a collision Thursday night with shortstop CJ Abrams. He was diagnosed with a concussion and a cervical (neck) strain.