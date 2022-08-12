Truck series playoffs will bring intense racing to Richmond on Saturday night

NASCAR’s truck series rolls into Richmond on Saturday night with plenty at stake.

The Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway is the second event in the Camping World Truck Series’ intense playoff format.

Unlike the top-level Cup Series, which packs 16 of its 36 charter-team drivers into the playoffs and sorts through 10 races to decide a champion, the truck series allows only 10 drivers to qualify for its playoffs, and the championship is decided in just seven races.

Two drivers will be eliminated after the third truck series playoff race. Richmond offers the chance for a driver to either win and lock up a spot in the Round of Eight, or at least earn points to help avoid the two positions to be axed after one more race.

Grant Enfinger won the first race of the playoffs, so he’s locked in. He has to be among the favorites at Richmond, having won on the ¾-mile track in 2020.

Among active truck drivers, Enfinger and John Hunter Nemechek, who won a 2021 race here, are the only ones to record victories at Richmond. The series didn’t race on the track from 2005 to 2020.

But there are plenty of drivers who have shown winning potential since the trucks returned to Richmond.

Behind Enfinger in the playoff standings are Zane Smith in the second spot, and Ben Rhodes in third. Both of them found the track to their liking in the 2020 and 2021 truck events.

In 2020, Rhodes started second and finished third. Of the 250 laps, he led 66, more than any other driver. In 2021, Rhodes won the pole and finished seventh.

Smith has also run well at Richmond. He led 44 laps and finished 11th in 2020. In 2021 he finished 14th. Though he hasn’t cracked the top 10, Smith said the track suits him so well he thinks his team can field a winning entry.

“It’s a good place for me,” Smith said. “Honestly, I wish Richmond was a little later in the playoffs. If I was in a must-win situation, that would be a good track for me to pull that off."

Smith, 23 and from Huntington, Calif., is in his third full truck series season. He has six wins, including three this year. He finished second in the championship battle in both 2020 and 2021.

Rhodes, 25 and from Louisville, Ky., is the truck series’ defending champion. He’s been a series regular since 2016 and has won six races, including one this season.

He won twice in 2021, including the last race to take the championship. His post-race interview after the finale became a YouTube sensation – Rhodes had already refreshed himself with some potent beverages and gave a boisterous account of the race, complete with sound effects.

“Oh, man,” he said when reminded of the championship interview. “I’d had about half a bottle of champagne and four cans of Bud Light. I had it going pretty good.

“It’s been fun. So many fans have come up to me and repeated one-liners from that interview.

“I guess it has added a little bit to my popularity within the sport, given me some name recognition. As far as sponsorship goes, I haven’t seen any huge impact, negative or positive.”

One of 42 entries for the 36 available starting spots in Saturday night’s race, Rhodes’ Toyota truck is sponsored by Tenda. That’s a supplier of networking devices, not a beverage.

Rhodes said he likes the Richmond track but can’t be sure what to expect Saturday.

“The track hasn’t changed,” he said, “but conditions change and the tires change every time we race. The first time we raced there it was a tire-saving track. You had to be careful to keep from wearing them out. Then last year the tires were hard and didn’t wear out a lot. It was like two different tracks in two years.”

Saturday’s race will be the 14th for the trucks at the Richmond track. The first was in 1995, the first year of NASCAR’s third-tier series. Terry Labonte won that 150-lap event, edging Geoffrey Bodine at the checkered flag.