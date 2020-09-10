Truex quickly closing gap on Harvick, Hamlin

He was a threat every week.

"I curious to see if we can step it up to that next level," Truex said. "I feel like we can. I feel like we are right there on the cusp of it."

Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, he and new crew chief James Small appeared to figure that out. Truex led a race-high 196 laps, won both stages and was reeling in leader Chase Elliott in the final 20 laps. If not for a miscalculation on a pass attempt - his Toyota slid up the track before he was clear of Elliott's Chevrolet - Truex might have already clinched a spot in the Round of 12 with a victory.

“A few inches, you either wreck or you give it to the guy,” Truex told NBC Sports after the race about the contact with Elliott. “I felt like I was on the right side of things. But I’ll have to go back and look at it to see if there was something I could have done different.

"Again, really proud of everyone. Obviously had the car to beat."

That hasn't been the case all season, but it's becoming a weekly occurrence in the most important stretch of the season.