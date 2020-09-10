Truex quickly closing gap on Harvick, Hamlin

Suggesting Martin Truex Jr. is overlooked during these NASCAR Cup playoffs seems as preposterous as claiming there aren't enough Sonic commercials during broadcasts of these races.
Truex? The driver who led the Cup series with 19 wins from 2017 to '19? Who won his first championship three years ago and finished second to Joey Logano and Kyle Busch the past two?
Yes, Kevin Harvick and former Chesterfield resident Denny Hamlin have grabbed a majority of the wins - 14 in 27 races - and headlines this season.
However, Truex's Toyota has grown larger in the rearview mirrors of Harvick's Ford and Hamlin's Toyota over the past two months.
"You look at what we’ve done the last 10 races, I feel like we have been a top-three car every single race," Truex said in a Zoom interview as part of the Cup playoffs media days.
Following a steady though unspectacular start to the season, he and new crew chief James Small have hit Truex's old stride.
The 2017 champion finished third at Kansas Speedway on July 23, beginning a scintillating stretch of eight races where he finished no worse than fourth. Even more impressive was the variety of tracks where Truex made those moves, from New Hampshire's 1-mile flat track to Daytona's 2.5-mile superspeedway.
He was a threat every week.
"I curious to see if we can step it up to that next level," Truex said. "I feel like we can. I feel like we are right there on the cusp of it."
Sunday night at Darlington Raceway, he and new crew chief James Small appeared to figure that out. Truex led a race-high 196 laps, won both stages and was reeling in leader Chase Elliott in the final 20 laps. If not for a miscalculation on a pass attempt - his Toyota slid up the track before he was clear of Elliott's Chevrolet - Truex might have already clinched a spot in the Round of 12 with a victory.
“A few inches, you either wreck or you give it to the guy,” Truex told NBC Sports after the race about the contact with Elliott. “I felt like I was on the right side of things. But I’ll have to go back and look at it to see if there was something I could have done different.
"Again, really proud of everyone. Obviously had the car to beat."
That hasn't been the case all season, but it's becoming a weekly occurrence in the most important stretch of the season.
Even with Sunday's 22nd-place finish, Truex's prospects of advancing appear strong. He's sixth in the standings - 16 points clear of 13th-place Clint Bowyer - and he heads to Richmond Raceway for Saturday night's Federated Auto Parts 400.
For those who don't remember, Truex blistered the field in both races at the three-quarter-mile track last year. He led 186 laps in April and 109 in the playoff stop. Considering the competition won't have practice or qualifying sessions this weekend to close the gap, the field may see a lot of Truex's rear bumper under the lights.
"It’s such a great track to race at," Truex said. "A lot of fun. I feel very confident in our abilities to go there and be competitive, and hopefully, pull off the three-peat.”
Truex's dominance in the commonwealth could pay dividends in a couple of months as well. Awaiting the competitors in the season's penultimate race is Martinsville Speedway, where the final spots in the championship race will be determined.
Truex also owns a two-race winning streak there, leading an incredible 464 of 500 laps in last year's playoffs and another 132 circuits this June.
Though Hamlin grew up in Virginia, no one feels more at home on its Cup tracks right now than Truex.
Where Truex will have difficulty closing the gap with the favorites is playoff points. Those are awarded for stage wins (1) and race victories (5), and they carry over to each round of the playoffs. Harvick and Hamlin have piled up 62 and 47, respectively, while Truex has 16.
However, race winners in each round automatically advance. Win at Richmond and Martinsville, and he needs only solid finishes in the second playoff round to punch his ticket to Phoenix Raceway.
"There’s a chance you are only racing for two spots," Truex said of the championship race, where the best finisher of the four finalists will be crowned. "But again, you never know. I think for us, we go into the playoffs and feel like, if we win a race every round, then we are set."
Should Truex extend his streaks in the commonwealth, Harvick and Hamlin might be pursuing Truex with the championship at stake.
And just maybe, Truex could find himself in all of those Sonic commercials next season.