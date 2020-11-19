TV Ratings: The WFT is still a juggernaut, and they smashed the Masters; is Richmond a Steelers town now?

While the ratings keep the Football Team atop the local sports pile by a large margin, they continue a downward trend that correlates with Dan Snyder's ownership of the team. A brief spike with Robert Griffin III in 2012 has given way to a continued tumble as viewers turn to other NFL teams in larger numbers.

One surprise this season has been a change in the area's second most-popular team, which has long been the Dallas Cowboys.

With a 9-0 record, the Pittsburgh Steelers have overtaken that spot, good news for CBS affiliate WTVR, which broadcasts most games.

The Steelers dominated an overmatched Bengals team on Sunday, but viewers stuck around, leading Pittsburgh to a 12.2 rating in the time slot over a Bills-Cardinals game that had a thrilling finish, but mustered only a 6.3 rating opposite the Steelers.

One other trend this season has been an increase in viewership in the 4:25 p.m. afternoon timeslot, which has beaten NBC's Sunday night game in the ratings most weeks locally.

The Russell Wilson bump has also faded, as the former Collegiate star and the Seattle Seahawks didn't move the needle in Sunday night appearances against Arizona and Minnesota, each of which logged an 11 rating, about average for the program.

While the NFL has always rated higher than college football, this season the margin has been especially lopsided, as ESPN continues to move games involving UVA and Virginia Tech to the ACC Network, which is not available to Comcast customers. ACC Network programs are not rated by Nielsen.