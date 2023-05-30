Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For a reminder of how quickly the pipeline from Double-A Richmond to San Francisco can pump, go to the box score from San Francisco’s 14-4 win over Pittsburgh on Monday.

Batting fifth was infielder Casey Schmitt, who went 3 for 5 with a pair of RBI and two runs scored. Batting sixth was catcher Patrick Bailey, who cracked a two-run homer and a two-run double on his 24th birthday.

Schmitt, 24, played for the Flying Squirrels Aug. 9 to Sept. 24 last season, batting .342 in 29 games, and then elevated to Triple-A Sacramento, where he completed his season by playing in four games. Schmitt this year was called up from Triple-A to the Giants on May 9.

"I don't think there's any level that he's not going to have success at from a hitting standpoint," Richmond manager Dennis Pelfrey, who praised Schmitt's plate discipline when he was with the Flying Squirrels, said late last season. "I think he's going to continue to move through our system very quickly."

Bailey began this season with the Flying Squirrels and played 14 games and batted .333, then was sent to Sacramento for 14 games before reaching San Francisco on May 19.

“He’s one of the most savvy and adaptable players that I’ve been around,” Pelfrey said of Bailey. “I think he’s going to be a long-time major leaguer.”

Other position players in San Francisco’s lineup Sunday were former Flying Squirrels Austin Slater (2015-16), David Villar (2021), Brandon Crawford (2010), and Bryce Johnson (2019).

The Double-A franchise based on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard sensibly sells the game-day experience and its entertainment, food and drink, rather than the players in Flying Squirrels uniforms. The game-day experience is the consistent and dependable portion of the operation.

The franchise doesn’t control which players the Giants send to Richmond, or how long they stay. San Francisco's front office does.

But if the Flying Squirrels concentrated on promoting their product by highlighting players who have gone from Richmond to the major leagues, this would be a good time to emphasize the connection with Schmitt and Bailey producing so well and so soon after their Double-A days.

Schmitt, a Californian who starred at San Diego State as an infielder and closer, has played 20 games for the Giants and is hitting .342 with a pair of homers and 15 RBI.

Bailey in nine games with San Francisco is batting .355 with two homers and 11 RBI. Switch-hitting started for Bailey, who’s from Greensboro, N.C., when he was 11 years old. He heard that being a switch-hitting catcher was one of the fastest ways to reach the big leagues.

“I was like, ‘That’s interesting. Let’s see if I can give it a go,’” Bailey, who starred at N.C. State, said in April, when he played for the Flying Squirrels.

The quickness with which Schmitt and Bailey made it to the major leagues is a bit of a surprise, but the fact that they became big leaguers is not. Each was a high draft choice in 2020, Bailey in the first round with a $3.8 million signing bonus and Schmitt in the second round with a $1.1 signing bonus.

Darren Ford was the first Flying Squirrel to make it to the big leagues. The outfielder and lead-off hitter on the Flying Squirrels' inaugural team of 2010 was called up by San Francisco in September of that year. Ford was used primarily as a pinch runner during the Giants' push to the 2010 World Series championship.

No Flying Squirrels team has rivaled that 2010 club in terms of members of the opening-day lineup reaching the big leagues. Richmond's starters on April 8, 2010, at Bowie and the big league teams for which they played: CF Ford (Giants), SS Crawford (Giants), LF Thomas Neal (Indians, Yankees, Cubs), RF Roger Kieschnick (Giants, Diamondbacks), 3B Conor Gillaspie (Giants, White Sox, Angels), 2B Nick Noonan (Giants), C Jackson Williams (Rockies, Giants), and DH Tyler Graham (Diamondbacks).

Among the starters, only first baseman Michael Ambort failed to make it to the big leagues.

Richmond Sports Richmond Flying Squirrels 2023 season in photos