Two-thirds done in 2021, Flying Squirrels 'battling through' unique season at the gate

The Flying Squirrels average home attendance is 4,572, down from 6,255 in 2019, but that’s partly because of attendance restrictions during this season’s first two homestands. During the season-opening homestand May 4-9, Virginia and Major League Baseball guidelines allowed the Flying Squirrels to admit a maximum of 2,943 fans at The Diamond, whose capacity is 9,560. In all six games, the Flying Squirrels sold out at 2,943.

During the second homestand May 18-23, attendance restrictions were eased, and as many as 3,448 fans were permitted at The Diamond. The team drew 3,057 on the first night of that homestand, and reached the allowed capacity for the other five games.

All Double-A Northeast teams are dealing with attendance dips. The league leader in attendance is Hartford (4,896), with Richmond second. Five league teams average fewer than 3,000 fans. In 2019, no league team averaged fewer than 3,000.

“We go around to the other ballparks ... We have a lot of fans [at The Diamond]. We are good,” Richmond manager Jose Alguacil said. “It helps our players mentally to have the support from the fans.”