Two-thirds done in 2021, Flying Squirrels 'battling through' unique season at the gate

Some fans in a crowd of 6,310 at The Diamond Tuesday night for the opening game of a Richmond Flying Squirrels homestand against Reading wore sweatshirts and jackets, a sign that the season has entered its late innings.
Two-thirds of this unusual, pandemic-impacted year is done, as of the completion of Wednesday night’s game, with 80 of 120 contests played.
Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO, on Tuesday contemplated from an attendance standpoint where the team has been with pandemic restrictions, where it is with the emergence of the delta variant, and where it's headed down the stretch.
“It’s been a difficult year, but any time I think about how difficult it is, I compare it to 2020, and it’s a victory,” said Parnell.
The 2020 seasons of all minor league teams were canceled because of the pandemic. This season was shortened to 120 games (20 fewer than usual), began about a month late, and lingering effects of the scourge are hurting attendance throughout the Double-A Northeast.
Speaking of the pandemic, Parnell acknowledged that the franchise is “still struggling to get to the end of it. We’re still not there and I don’t know if we’re going to get there by the end of the season.
“Everybody’s just battling through it.”
The Flying Squirrels average home attendance is 4,572, down from 6,255 in 2019, but that’s partly because of attendance restrictions during this season’s first two homestands. During the season-opening homestand May 4-9, Virginia and Major League Baseball guidelines allowed the Flying Squirrels to admit a maximum of 2,943 fans at The Diamond, whose capacity is 9,560. In all six games, the Flying Squirrels sold out at 2,943.
During the second homestand May 18-23, attendance restrictions were eased, and as many as 3,448 fans were permitted at The Diamond. The team drew 3,057 on the first night of that homestand, and reached the allowed capacity for the other five games.
All Double-A Northeast teams are dealing with attendance dips. The league leader in attendance is Hartford (4,896), with Richmond second. Five league teams average fewer than 3,000 fans. In 2019, no league team averaged fewer than 3,000.
“We go around to the other ballparks ... We have a lot of fans [at The Diamond]. We are good,” Richmond manager Jose Alguacil said. “It helps our players mentally to have the support from the fans.”
Alguacil complimented Parnell and his staff for the entertainment and promotional components that draw fans. Parnell praised “the loudness of this ballpark on a nightly basis, whether it’s restricted capacity in May or 100% capacity now, the loudness, the enthusiasm, the energy people have consistently shown.”
The Flying Squirrels still are not regularly ticketing groups of 500 or 1,000 from organizations and businesses that typically attend games, according to Parnell. He appreciates that some of those organizations and businesses have not returned to normal operations. Also, there are undoubtedly potential customers avoiding crowds because of the pandemic.
Despite the challenges, Parnell said that under unprecedented circumstances, his staff helped provide “healing moments for this community. So no matter what the numbers say, to me 2021 is going to be very much a success.”
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., in early July appeared at The Diamond to amplify his call for assistance to minor league teams. Warner pitched the Minor League Baseball Relief Act, which would repurpose $550 million in unspent federal emergency aid to help minor league teams in Virginia and other states.
“We’ll continue to build toward 2022 and beyond, and I still believe with all my heart that the brightest days for the Flying Squirrels are in front of us,” said Parnell.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor