Ty Gibbs rolls over field to win ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway

Ty Gibbs has won in a variety of ways in his brief 25-race Xfinity Series career. Saturday, he owed a big assist to his Toyota's front bumper.

Teammate John Hunter Nemechek worked his way around Gibbs with three laps remaining Saturday in the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway, but Gibbs shoved his teammate up the track in turn 3 on the final lap to collect the victory by 0.116 seconds.

The victory was the seventh in Xfinity competition for the 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs.

“We’re racing for wins, and they’re hard to come by,” Gibbs said. “I had to take every advantage. I didn't let him by and clean him out for the win. I doored him and got in there hard. That was the point. I was tight. But there's no excuse for me hitting him, and I hit him and knocked him up the track. I said, 'We're fighting for wins.'"

Gibbs dazzled last season running a limited schedule, winning four times in 18 starts. This year has been even better, with three wins though the season's first seven races.

"I definitely if I could go back, I would not have drove in as hard and hit him as hard to knock him way, way up the track," Gibbs admitted.

Gibbs led 114 laps overall, including 103 of the final 107.

Ty Gibbs' power move might have reminded longtime Washington NFL fans of the style of play Joe Gibbs instilled in the franchise when he led them to three Super Bowl titles more than 25 years ago.

Joe sat in the back of the media center during Ty's interview following the race, which drew a response from his grandson.

"Well, it is a little intimidating ... because sometimes I'll mess up and he'll sit me down and that's part of it. He'll get on me. My dad has actually been pretty good. He kind of lets me go.

"But Coach is on me. He's back there already coaching me. [Laughs] He judges me on my golf swing, everything."

Nemechek, who's running a limited Xfinity schedule, settled for second after leading 135 laps.

“I guess I should know that when the last lap is out, teammate rules are off or whatever,” Nemechek said. “But I thought it would have been awesome to be able to duel it out side-by-side coming to the checkered flag. Whether it was him or me winning, rubbing doors to the start-finish line is awesome, but don’t just completely miss a corner.”

Added Nemechek: “I’m not going to sit here and say it’s fair or not fair. Just racers never forget, that’s all.”

Sam Mayer was the other big winner Saturday. The 18-year-old driver for JR Motorsports finished third, claiming the oversized $100,000 Dash 4 Cash check that he happily hauled around the track facilities while fulfilling media obligations.

"That’s a really good, feels-good moment for us and obviously, my career-best finish,” Mayer said with a huge grin. “Unbelievable. This team definitely deserves it."

The four drivers who qualified for Friday night's Dash 4 Cash race at Martinsville Speedway are Mayer, Gibbs, AJ Allmendinger (fourth) and Riley Herbst (fifth).

Saturday's race was to be the first Xfinity Series race with two Black drivers competing. Rajah Caruth, 19, made his series debut as planned at the same track where he first attended a NASCAR race as a fan in 2014. He finished 24th in the Virginia State University Chevrolet for Alpha Prime Racing.

However, Jesse Iwuji -- who co-owns a team with Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith -- replaced himself behind the wheel with Kyle Weatherman, who finished 28th.

Also worth noting: VCU alumnus and Xfinity car owner Sam Hunt wasn't able to repeat his team's third-place showing last September at Richmond, when Nemechek was behind the wheel. Derek Griffith struggled Saturday and finished 31st in his first start for Sam Hunt Racing.

Also having a rough day was Noah Gragson, who won last fall in Richmond and entered as the series points leader. Running near the front early, he reported on Lap 40 that he did not have brake pedal pressure. He pitted four times between Lap 77 and 84 to fix the brakes, was caught speeding on the last of those stops and then lost his brake rotor on Lap 90.

Allmendinger now leads Gibbs and Gragson by 20 points.