U.S. House committee releases summary of investigation into Commanders, owner Dan Snyder

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform released its long-awaited report into alleged widespread sexual misconduct among executives at the Washington Commanders football team on Thursday.

The summary of the 79-page report chastised the team and NFL for being uncooperative in its investigation.

"The League, working closely with the Commanders through a previously undisclosed common interest agreement, refused to produce more than 40,000 responsive documents, including the findings of the Wilkinson investigation and materials from Ms. Wilkinson's files," the summary read.

The 14-month investigation included a deposition of owner Dan Snyder, but the committee said that Snyder "claimed more than 100 times that he could not recall the answers to the Committee's questions."

No transcripts of those interviews were immediately released.

The Republican party, which takes control of the House in January, had vowed to stop the investigation.

"Despite the settlements, fines, audits, and Team restructuring, Committee Democrats have spent invaluable Committee time and resources investigating a private business that has already been investigated and held accountable," a Wednesday memo from Republican committee members read.

The NFL has opened a second investigation into many of the allegations that were brought forward in the course of the House investigation.

Snyder, through a spokesperson, said earlier this year he was beginning to explore all options with regard to selling all or some of the team.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

