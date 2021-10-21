U.S. House looking into Washington football investigation; more e-mails of concern reported days after NFL says there aren't any

Two U.S. representatives sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday requesting details from the league's investigation into widespread sexual misconduct among executives of the Washington Football Team.

When the investigation was concluded in July, the league kept its findings secret. However, emails leaked out two weeks ago that ultimately led to the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

Last Friday, an anonymous source within the league told The Associated Press that the NFL "did not identify any other problems" aside from the Gruden emails within the 650,000 documents it obtained as part of the investigation.

However, since then, two more items have come to light. The New York Times reported on emails involving the league's top lawyer making jokes about minority hiring with then-Washington president Bruce Allen, and NBC's Pro Football Talk reported there were photos of "two scantily clad women" sent by Allen to multiple members of the league office.

(The NFL disputed the characterization of the emails.)

The letter to the league was sent by Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) to Goodell.