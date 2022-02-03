U.S. House roundtable includes new accusations against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder

"I was strategically placed right next to Dan Snyder. Anyway, I was eating dinner, having conversation, all of a sudden Dan Snyder's hand is on my leg.

"And it was one of those moments where, as I'm trying to maintain a conversation, I just think to myself, 'Okay, you can kind of make a big deal of this and make a scene or you can silently just move his hand from your leg.' And so that's what I decided to do. I literally put my hand on his hand, put it back over towards him, and then continued on my conversation and he said nothing. I said nothing."

She said the exchange continued later.

"Dan comes up behind me and puts his arm around my back, and he's like, 'Oh, hey, why don't you just get in my limo, and then I'll take you back to your car?' He's pushing me towards his limo. And he kept pushing it, kept pushing it.

"And I just remember his attorney at the time walks up to him and says, 'Dan, Dan, very, very bad idea. And I mean, bad idea.' When he was distracted, looking at the lawyer, I kind of got from out of Dan Snyder's arm and went over to the other sidewalk, or went beyond his limo and hailed a cab. Because in my head, I'm thinking, he truly believes I'm going to get in this limo and do God knows what with him."