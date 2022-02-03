U.S. House roundtable includes new accusations against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder

WASHINGTON - Today's roundtable discussion at the U.S. House of Representatives examined the NFL's investigation into widespread sexual misconduct at the Washington Commanders football team, which renamed on Wednesday.
The NFL did not release a year-long investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson, choosing instead to discipline the team in the form of a $10 million fine and other workplace reforms.
Washington owner Dan Snyder was not personally disciplined as a result of the report, but voluntarily chose to step away from day-to-day operations of the team for a short time.
During Thursday's roundtable, six former employees spoke about their experiences.
One of them, former cheerleader Tiffani Johnston, told her story for the first time earlier this week to HBO's Real Sports.
She described how when she was a cheerleader, Snyder appeared to proposition her at a dinner function.
Her story, as told on the podcast:
"I was strategically placed right next to Dan Snyder. Anyway, I was eating dinner, having conversation, all of a sudden Dan Snyder's hand is on my leg.
"And it was one of those moments where, as I'm trying to maintain a conversation, I just think to myself, 'Okay, you can kind of make a big deal of this and make a scene or you can silently just move his hand from your leg.' And so that's what I decided to do. I literally put my hand on his hand, put it back over towards him, and then continued on my conversation and he said nothing. I said nothing."
She said the exchange continued later.
"Dan comes up behind me and puts his arm around my back, and he's like, 'Oh, hey, why don't you just get in my limo, and then I'll take you back to your car?' He's pushing me towards his limo. And he kept pushing it, kept pushing it.
"And I just remember his attorney at the time walks up to him and says, 'Dan, Dan, very, very bad idea. And I mean, bad idea.' When he was distracted, looking at the lawyer, I kind of got from out of Dan Snyder's arm and went over to the other sidewalk, or went beyond his limo and hailed a cab. Because in my head, I'm thinking, he truly believes I'm going to get in this limo and do God knows what with him."
The roundtable also included a former video producer for the team, who is expected to share that his team was asked to compile video of naked and semi-naked cheerleaders for Snyder's use after photo shoots.
The hearing can be viewed at this link.
