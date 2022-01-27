U.S. House will start investigation into Washington Football Team the day after new name is announced

As of Thursday, five witnesses had agreed to participate. All previously worked for the Washington Football Team.

Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent 40 former employees, released a statement on behalf of those clients.

"Critical questions need to be asked and answered related to WFT’s pervasive culture of sexual harassment and retaliation, and the NFL’s decision to allow owner Daniel Snyder to consolidate his power and ownership interest rather than take appropriate disciplinary action against him," the attorneys wrote. "Most importantly, we look forward to the Committee’s examination of why the NFL choose to bury the findings of a 10-month long independent investigation, which fully examined the sexually hostile work environment created by Dan Snyder and his top executives."

Snyder purchased out the team's three largest minority owners last year after a contentious court battle.

Snyder has not made himself available for interviews in years. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell defended the handling of the investigation in October.