U.S. House will start investigation into Washington Football Team the day after new name is announced

The Washington Football Team will announce its new name next Wednesday. On Thursday, the team will once again face its old problems.
The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hold a roundtable discussion on Feb. 3 to begin its look into the NFL's handling of the Wilkinson Report, a nearly year-long investigation into pervasive sexual misconduct among team executives.
The NFL fined Washington $10 million and instituted a handful of reforms after the report was completed, but did not make the report public.
Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) will lead the event. Maloney has in the past championed legislation designed to prevent the use of non-disclosure agreements to hide workplace misconduct.
“It is becoming increasingly clear that not only did the team fail to protect employees, but the NFL went to great lengths to prevent the truth about this toxic work environment from coming to light," Maloney wrote in a statement. "The NFL’s decision to cover up these abuses raises serious questions about its commitment to setting workplace standards that keep employees safe."
The event is not a hearing, so witnesses will not be sworn in, but Maloney said it is a first step towards potential future action by the House.
As of Thursday, five witnesses had agreed to participate. All previously worked for the Washington Football Team.
Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent 40 former employees, released a statement on behalf of those clients.
"Critical questions need to be asked and answered related to WFT’s pervasive culture of sexual harassment and retaliation, and the NFL’s decision to allow owner Daniel Snyder to consolidate his power and ownership interest rather than take appropriate disciplinary action against him," the attorneys wrote. "Most importantly, we look forward to the Committee’s examination of why the NFL choose to bury the findings of a 10-month long independent investigation, which fully examined the sexually hostile work environment created by Dan Snyder and his top executives."
Snyder purchased out the team's three largest minority owners last year after a contentious court battle.
Snyder has not made himself available for interviews in years. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell defended the handling of the investigation in October.
"I do think he's been held accountable ... I think the organization has been held accountable," Goodell said. "And I think we've given an unprecedented fine. Dan Snyder has not been involved with the franchise for now almost four months. We, obviously, have focused more on making sure that the policies that they had, many of which they put into place prior to this investigation, but also coming out of it, were put into place and that they will be maintained, and that we can ensure that that will happen at this organization."
Snyder named his wife, Tanya Snyder, the co-CEO for the season while he stepped back to focus on big-picture projects like a new stadium for the team.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD