Ump Kyle Nichol, a Cosby grad, chasing major goal alongside Double-A players

After leaving Longwood in 2014 with a degree in kinesiology, Nichol attended the Minor League Baseball Umpire Training Academy in Vero Beach, Fla., and became an umpire for pro games in 2016.

He went from umpiring rookie-league competition (2016) to the New York-Penn League (2017), to the Midwest League (2018), to the Carolina League (2019). During offseasons, Nichol worked in retail and was a substitute teacher in Chesterfield County. More recently, he spent winters as a delivery driver for Amazon.

Nichol was scheduled to be a Double-A umpire in 2020, but the pandemic erased last season. Players continued to train, without minor league games. Umpires just tried to stay physically active and healthy, according to Nichol.

He returned to the field this year by umpiring some early-season college games before departing for spring training, as many pro umpires did.

“It was really difficult without baseball,” Nichol said of last season. “I’ll be honest, and I think all of the other guys in baseball agree to this, once we got back doing college games, it was like 2020 really didn’t happen.

“We just flowed right into [2021], kind of comfortable.”