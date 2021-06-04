Ump Kyle Nichol, a Cosby grad, chasing major goal alongside Double-A players

Provincial pride demands that fans at The Diamond go easy on the umpires through Sunday afternoon’s Richmond Flying Squirrels game. One of them is from the Richmond area.
Kyle Nichol, 31 and a graduate of Cosby High School and Longwood University, is in his rookie season as a Double-A umpire. He continues to make his offseason home in Moseley.
Nichol returned to town for the six-game series between the Flying Squirrels and the Altoona Curve that started Tuesday and concludes Sunday.
Nichol’s affinity for umpiring did not grow out of his long association with the game as a player. He came to embrace umpiring, basically, through umpiring.
“I played Little League growing up, but never high school or college, or anything like that,” he said.
At 13, Nichol began umpiring at Chesterfield Little League to make some money.
“I just fell in love with it, and by the time I was 15 years old, I knew I wanted to do it professionally,” said Nichol.
He was umpiring high-school baseball before he began classes at Longwood, and continued working high-school games while in college. At about 20, Nichol broke into college baseball umpiring, starting with Division III competition, eventually elevating to Division I.
After leaving Longwood in 2014 with a degree in kinesiology, Nichol attended the Minor League Baseball Umpire Training Academy in Vero Beach, Fla., and became an umpire for pro games in 2016.
He went from umpiring rookie-league competition (2016) to the New York-Penn League (2017), to the Midwest League (2018), to the Carolina League (2019). During offseasons, Nichol worked in retail and was a substitute teacher in Chesterfield County. More recently, he spent winters as a delivery driver for Amazon.
Nichol was scheduled to be a Double-A umpire in 2020, but the pandemic erased last season. Players continued to train, without minor league games. Umpires just tried to stay physically active and healthy, according to Nichol.
He returned to the field this year by umpiring some early-season college games before departing for spring training, as many pro umpires did.
“It was really difficult without baseball,” Nichol said of last season. “I’ll be honest, and I think all of the other guys in baseball agree to this, once we got back doing college games, it was like 2020 really didn’t happen.
“We just flowed right into [2021], kind of comfortable.”
Since MLB took over operational control of the minors during the offseason, the Double-A Northeast established a new scheduling format. For the most part, teams play six home games against one opponent, and then the next six on the road against another opponent, with Mondays always off.
Nichol and the other two members of his umpiring crew follow the same routine. After his final game at The Diamond on Sunday, that trio shifts to another Double-A Northeast destination.
Some young umpires, and some young professional players, set a time frame for how long they intend to chase the dream of reaching the big leagues. Nichol is not among this group.
“I’ll be here until they tell me otherwise,” he said.
