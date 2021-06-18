 Skip to main content
Union Omaha at Richmond Kickers match preview
OMAHA AT KICKERS

What: USL League One soccer game

Saturday: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Stadium

Records: Union Omaha (5-1-2); Kickers (3-3-2)

TV: CBS 6.3

Notable: The Kickers are coming off a scoreless draw at Forward Madison FC last Saturday. It was Richmond’s league-high fourth clean sheet this year. Goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald is sixth in USL League One with 15 saves. ... Union Omaha, the league’s first-place team, is coming off a 4-2 win over New England Revolution II on Saturday. ... Union Omaha is second in the league with 13 total goals this year. Forward Greg Hurst is tied for second in the league with five goals individually, after a hat trick against New England Revolution II. ... The Kickers won 1-0 at Union Omaha in the teams’ lone meeting last season.

— Wayne Epps Jr.

