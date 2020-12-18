Unsealed court documents show testy exchange between Dan Snyder, banker representing Washington Football shareholders

It reads: "It would seem worthwhile for Dan to consider putting forth his best efforts to lead the buy-out effort as we think this is likely the best scenario to avoid an expensive and lengthy due diligence process and detailed review of WFI's books, records, and past transactions and proceed to an amicable and expedited closing on the sale of my clients' interests."

FedEx threatened to take its name off the stadium

Smith, one of the owners, is part of an e-mail exchange with a FedEx spokeswoman in the days after his company made a public call for the then-Washington Redskins to change their name.

An e-mail attributed to "Captain Smith" advises the following:

"The only thing that is important is FedEx reached a 'tipping point' in the terms of our stadium sponsorship contract re: damage to our brand and we formally put WFI on notice we were terminating it after 2020 season if name was not changed."

Where things go from here

The NFL encourages all disputes to go to private arbitration, to avoid public fights like the one on display here.

That arbitration is ongoing, as is the court case in Maryland.

Both sides are also awaiting an independent investigation from attorney Beth Wilkinson, which was commissioned after a series of Washington Post reports alleging widespread sexual conduct among senior management with the team.