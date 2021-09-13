Until they aren't, Flying Squirrels will remain affiliated with Giants

Until they aren’t, the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels will remain affiliated with the San Francisco Giants.
The minor leagues no longer have the player-development contracts that through 2019 linked Major League Baseball organizations and minor league affiliates. Those deals specified a number of years the two were connected, generally two or four seasons, and then extensions or separations.
In the new world order, MLB controls the minors and their affiliations, which can change based on stadium conditions, geography, and other factors determined to be significant by the MLB organization. The Giants are interested in returning to Richmond, where they have been since 2010. There is no Double-A league based on the West Coast.
“It’s out of my hands, those decisions, but if I have to answer to one of the people above, I would say that this is a good place to be,” said Jose Alguacil, the Flying Squirrels manager. “We have a lot of fans and the fans respond well for the team. That’s a plus for players, to have that support of fans coming to the game and give you that extra boost.
“[Team management members] keep those fans part of the games. You go to other places, I don’t want to mention names, and it’s really hard to play with no fans.”
MLB is not expected to make any offseason announcements in cities where the affiliation doesn’t change.
“We’re operating like we always do, like we’ll be affiliated with the Giants,” said Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO. The team played its final home game Sunday night, and the season ends Sept. 19.
MLB released the Flying Squirrels’ 2022 schedule in late August, and it resembles this season’s schedule in terms of format. Series generally begin Tuesday and run through Sunday, six-game sets that reduce travel associated with three- and four-game series. The exception is Monday, July 4, when the Flying Squirrels will play at The Diamond.
Of the six-game series, introduced for 2021, Alguacil said, “I like it. It’s a lot easier on guys, just the traveling. Long bus rides, they can catch up with you towards the end of the season. It’s easier for families when they come in to see you. They can stay longer.
“The toughest part is if you see someone’s weakness, you’re going to be attacked for six days in a row. But with these days of the technology and scouting reports, it’s pretty much the same thing.”
Parnell also prefers the six-game series because the schedule’s consistency seems to agree with fans.
“Our fans know if they see the lights on at The Diamond, it’s going to be Tuesday through Sunday,” he said.
This is the first season that Flying Squirrels’ games will be played through mid-September. The start was delayed to May 4 by the pandemic. Previously, the season closed on Labor Day weekend. Next year, the schedule will again extend through mid-September. Richmond’s 2022 season starts on April 8, and the home-opener is April 12, and involves 138 games. That’s 18 more than this season.
“[COVID] certainly has a lot more life than I ever thought it would,” Parnell said. “With all that said, I think certainly across all sports, our collective desire is for 2022 to be a whole lot like 2019 and years before it. While 2021 was certainly better than nothing, which was 2020 [season canceled], 2021 really had so many battles with the tangible and intangible that have been very difficult for all of us in our industry to deal with and overcome, but we’ve done it.”
Tuesday’s game
Flying Squirrels 6, Erie 3: David Villar and Sandro Fabian hit their 20th and 14th home runs, respectively, in Richmond’s road win.
Richmond (56-52) took a 2-0 lead in the second on Fabian’s two-run homer. Villar’s solo shot made it 6-1 in the sixth. Drew Ward homered for Erie (60-54) in the sixth.
Squirrels starter Akeel Morris improved to 6-0 on the season after striking out seven and allowing three runs over 5ª innings.
Villar is the first player in Squirrels history to hit 20 home runs in a season.
