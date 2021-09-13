Until they aren't, Flying Squirrels will remain affiliated with Giants

“We’re operating like we always do, like we’ll be affiliated with the Giants,” said Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO. The team played its final home game Sunday night, and the season ends Sept. 19.

MLB released the Flying Squirrels’ 2022 schedule in late August, and it resembles this season’s schedule in terms of format. Series generally begin Tuesday and run through Sunday, six-game sets that reduce travel associated with three- and four-game series. The exception is Monday, July 4, when the Flying Squirrels will play at The Diamond.

Of the six-game series, introduced for 2021, Alguacil said, “I like it. It’s a lot easier on guys, just the traveling. Long bus rides, they can catch up with you towards the end of the season. It’s easier for families when they come in to see you. They can stay longer.

“The toughest part is if you see someone’s weakness, you’re going to be attacked for six days in a row. But with these days of the technology and scouting reports, it’s pretty much the same thing.”

Parnell also prefers the six-game series because the schedule’s consistency seems to agree with fans.

“Our fans know if they see the lights on at The Diamond, it’s going to be Tuesday through Sunday,” he said.