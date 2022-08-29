UPDATED: More details emerge in shooting of Commanders rookie Brian Robinson

Monday brought good news for the Washington Commanders, as running back Brian Robinson Jr. had successful surgery to repair two gunshot wounds from Sunday night, and was expected to be released from the hospital by the end of the day to begin his rehab.

The lingering questions from the attempted robbery, though, have reverberations far beyond the football world.

According to D.C. police, Robinson was accosted by two juvenile suspects in broad daylight in a popular D.C. neighborhood. Robinson wrestled a gun from one of the suspects and was shot twice, once in the glutes and once in the lower leg, by the other. The two, who police believe were aiming to steal the keys to Robinson's Dodge Charger, then fled.

The cavalier use of guns in a public space was condemned by D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser.

At the team's Ashburn practice facility, coach Ron Rivera briefed reporters wearing a Commanders-branded orange shirt from a summer gun violence prevention effort. He said he hopes the incident calls further attention to the need for gun reform legislation.

"We can't make this a partisan issue," the coach said. "This has to be something everyone has to work on together in our communities throughout the United States. This just shows you it can happen anywhere, and to anybody."

Rivera visited Robinson in the hospital on Sunday night along with a group of team officials that included co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder and team president Jason Wright. Robinson's uncle, an Air Force colonel stationed in the area, was also present.

The coach described Robinson as being "in a really good place."

"I've gotten several phone calls as a head coach, unfortunately, but this was one of the harder ones - first of all, because he's a heck of a young man. He really is," Rivera said.

"The doctors were very positive (with Robinson), and he was very positive as well. So, you know, we're very fortunate. He's very fortunate. It's a very unfortunate situation, but he's doing well, and it'll just be a matter of time."

Robinson posted a message to his Instagram page on Monday morning: "Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is Great!"

Teammates described an anxious evening of waiting for news on Robinson's condition.

Rivera kept players updated, and gathered them for a discussion Monday morning before a scheduled practice. The team held the practice, but Rivera said he only asked them to do the best they could given the circumstances.

"It is a wake-up call that there's a lot of things in our world that are sad and unfortunate, and things wrong in our society, and yeah, we've all got to be smart," quarterback Carson Wentz said.

"You hear that news and it's like, OK, this isn't even football anymore. Someone was shot. This is a real-life, off-the-field thing that someone's going through. ... It takes you away from football real quick."

The Commanders are in the midst of a busy two-day window on the football side. The team must cut its roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m., a substantial reduction from the current 80-man preseason roster.

Robinson can be moved to a reserve list where he remains on the team but does not count against the 53-man roster limit, which would make him ineligible for Washington's first four games, or he can be kept on the active roster and retain his eligibility.

Those are decisions Rivera will have to make Tuesday, but on Monday, the focus was on Robinson and how much he was missed, even though he had only been with the team since May.

"He really comes in and he's quiet, but you feel him on the field," receiver Terry McLaurin said. "You could kind of tell he was getting comfortable and getting to know guys because he was joking around and having a good time, which you love to see. You could honestly feel that he wasn't there today."

The team has had a number of tragedies in the past few years, including the death of safety Deshazor Everett's girlfriend in a car crash last December.

McLaurin said he's benefited from seeing a therapist recently, and encouraged the normalizing of that process as a means of helping all people, including athletes who might feel self-conscious about doing so. The Commanders hired a mental health professional last summer to work with players.

Rivera said in the coming days, the team would evaluate how best to participate as gun control advocates.

"The real truth of the matter is people are dying unnecessarily, and it's crazy how we, one of the most advanced societies in the world, continue to have this issue," Rivera said.