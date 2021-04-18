Updates from the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

4:45 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr. continues to show the way following Ryan Newman's spin, leading Denny Hamlin by nearly a second despite dealing with lapped traffic. The rest of the new-look top 10 at Lap 183: Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Matt DiBenedetto, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez and Austin Dillon. Suarez benefitted the most from the caution, as he was running between 22nd and 25th before the spin.
4:30 p.m.: Many of the leaders had made their green-flag pit stops when the No. 6 Ford of Ryan Newman spun, locking several cars a lap down and forcing them to use the wavearound. The top six after the pit stops were Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. Hamlin then moved around Harvick on the restart to reclaim second place.
4:15 p.m.: A clean restart on the inside lane has made for the best racing of the day at the front of the field. After laps of working on the back bumper and side of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, Truex passes Hamlin to grab the lead on Lap 104. Hamlin's crew tells him Truex isn't as heavy on the brakes. The rest of the top 10 on Lap 120 are Joey Logano in third, Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola.
4 p.m.: Stage 1 is complete, and Denny Hamlin wins the opening stage, though his pit crew deserves a major assist. Nothing close to a green-flag lead change through 80 laps, though Martin Truex Jr. did pass Joey Logano for second place on Lap 79. Following pit stops, Hamlin leads Truex, with Logano third, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon. Defending Cup champion Chase Elliott has dropped to 17th, and 30 cars are on the lead lap.
3:45 p.m.: The top is clearly the preferred lane during restarts so far. Denny Hamlin lost spots at the start of the race, and Martin Truex Jr. - who lost the lead on pit road during the competition caution - was passed by Joey Logano during that restart. Filling out the top 10 on Lap 60 are William Byron in fourth, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick and Alex Bowman.
3:30 p.m.: The competition caution - a staple of NASCAR since the pandemic eliminated most practice and qualifying sessions - drops on Lap 30, and Martin Truex Jr. leads Denny Hamlin by about a second. Hamlin tells his crew he's happy with how the car is turning in Turns 1 and 2, but it needs more forward drive. Chase Elliott dropped to fifth but has remained there the past several laps. Brad Keselowski is up to 12th after starting 20th. Stage 1 will end on Lap 80.
3:20 p.m.: Green flag drops at 3:17, and Denny Hamlin struggles on the start. Chase Elliott moves into second place, and Hamlin settles behind him in third. Martin Truex Jr. continues to run roughshod over the Commonwealth of Virginia after last week's victory at Martinsville Speedway.
3:05 p.m.: Opening ceremonies have begun. No cars will start from the rear for today's race. For those interested in betting odds, the starting positions of the drivers with the best odds to win today: Martin Truex Jr. (+400 at BetMGM) first; Denny Hamlin (+600) second; Brad Keselowski (+650) 20th; Kyle Larson (+750) sixth; Joey Logano (+800) fifth; Kyle Busch (+900) 10th; and Chase Elliott (+900) third.
2:45 p.m.: All cars made it through prerace inspection without multiple failures. Martin Truex Jr. will start from the pole, with former Chesterfield resident Denny Hamlin second. Green-flag time is set for 3:15 p.m.
2:30 p.m.: The forecast for today's NASCAR Cup looks promising. That might be Mother Nature feeling sorry for us after last spring's race being wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we'll take it. The temperature is a very pleasant 68 degrees, and the Weather.com forecast mentions no more than a 2% chance of rain until 9 p.m., when it rises to 15%.