Updates from the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

4:45 p.m.: Martin Truex Jr. continues to show the way following Ryan Newman's spin, leading Denny Hamlin by nearly a second despite dealing with lapped traffic. The rest of the new-look top 10 at Lap 183: Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, Matt DiBenedetto, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez and Austin Dillon. Suarez benefitted the most from the caution, as he was running between 22nd and 25th before the spin.

4:30 p.m.: Many of the leaders had made their green-flag pit stops when the No. 6 Ford of Ryan Newman spun, locking several cars a lap down and forcing them to use the wavearound. The top six after the pit stops were Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. Hamlin then moved around Harvick on the restart to reclaim second place.