UVa grad Kira Flores took a shot at ultimate frisbee. Now, she’s on the national team

In that sweet late August, early September heat in Charlottesville, Kira Flores showed up at the ultimate frisbee club tryouts at the University of Virginia.

Flores played soccer her whole life. But when the 2019 Richmond Times-Dispatch All-Metro selection and the VHSL Class 2 Girls Player of the Year opted not to pursue varsity sports in college, she knew she didn’t want to be finished competing.

“I still liked competitive sports,” Flores, a Maggie Walker Governor's School graduate, said. “I was looking for a transition though, at that point.”

Flores had never played ultimate frisbee before trying out four years ago, as a freshman at Virginia. It was love at first toss.

Now, the UVa graduate is playing for the United States U-24 Women’s National Team.

“It feels like a whirlwind to me because I did just start a few years ago,” Flores said. “If you come from other sports, you can grow really quickly in the sport.”

Flores wasn’t just drawn to the sport because it was something different, though that was a part of the appeal. Her older sister, Erin, played on the UVa club team, Hydra, so Flores was “loosely” familiar with the game before getting to Charlottesville.

“[Erin], of course, encouraged me to try out,” Flores said. “I really liked it. The first couple of tryouts I was like, ‘Oh, this is more of a legitimate sport. We're gonna form a team that has lofty goals of making nationals and that kind of thing. And all of that environment appealed to me.”

Flores used Hydra as a way to build a friend group in college with the same goals as her. With ultimate, she immediately got busy.

It’s not a varsity sport at UVa, so the team doesn’t get priority scheduling or tutors, Flores said, like the varsity sports do.

“It’s definitely tough when we’re doing nine to 10 hours of practice a week,” Flores said. “If you have a tournament, that’s full traveling on Friday, getting back late Sunday, taking over your entire weekend.”

She didn’t shy away from the challenge though. Flores knew quickly that she wanted to get good. She said she realized she could achieve a lot if she focused on it and put the work in, with her soccer background helping her out. Flores didn’t even know there was a national team, but when she found out about it, she set that as her goal.

Flores said her first challenge was her throws because she had to take frisbee from a casual level to an elite level. Throws are important, she said, because nobody can run with the disc.

“To succeed in the sport, to score a point, you have to throw the disc down the field and catch it in the end zone,” Flores said. “Getting your throws down is tough. It becomes much more complicated and intricated as you move up.”

In ultimate, two seven-player teams try to get their flying disc into their end zone. The sports is typically played on a football field and is non-contact.

Flores plays ultimate year-round. The college season lasts the entire academic year and then there is the club season where adults can play, which runs during the summer.

After four years, being nominated for the Callahan Award, college club ultimate’s version of the Heisman Trophy, and growing her game, Flores tried out for the national team. It was a 200-person tryout in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that she described as “grueling.”

The week that followed was filled with waiting, pacing and thinking. Then, Flores got the call.

“It was a super exciting moment,” Flores said. “I had achieved something that I had been thinking about for months at this point. It was a cool moment for me to not only like succeed personally, but to feel like I was going to represent the UVa community as well as Richmond.”

Flores is currently with the U.S. U-24 Women’s team in the United Kingdom for the 2023 World Flying Disc Federation World Under 24 Championships, a seven-day tournament. There were 72 athletes selected across three different teams and the tournament has pool play before elimination.

As for her future in ultimate, Flores said after the tournament, she’ll be playing with a club team in Washington D.C. and that wherever life takes her postgrad, she hopes to keep playing at a high level.

Flores loves playing ultimate because it’s challenging and rewarding, she said. She loves explaining the sport to people because it’s newer and not well-known. She’s passionate about it, something that helps her on and off the field.

“I think it's just such a great combination of like-minded people who are also passionate about this really cool sport,” Flores said. “It was a big transition for all of [her family and friends] to understand what I was transitioning too. But I found that it's super fun for those family and friends to come out and watch the games because as soon as you watch a game, you can see how much of a cool sport it is.”