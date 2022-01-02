UVA tandem lands final blow for Eagles as they defeat Washington in final game as 'Football Team'

"I thought the guy undercut him a little too early," Rivera said.

Rivera complimented Heinicke as having played a "solid, sound" game. The quarterback finished 27-of-36 for 247 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception.

At times he showed the grit and resolve that has made fans love his underdog story, extending plays and keeping drives alive, but at key moments, including a fourth-and-5 at midfield in the second half where he threw short of the sticks, he showed why Washington will likely be in the market for a quarterback as soon as the season ends.

Heinicke and the offense came out blazing early.

Washington sprinted to a 10-0 lead, then a 16-7 halftime margin, but in the second half the offense sputtered to a stop, and the Eagles were able to grind out just enough offense to claim the victory.

"The guys played hard and they gave themselves a chance at the end," Rivera said. "That's all you can ask for."

Both of Philadelphia's touchdowns came on fourth-and-goal conversions.