UVA's Dontrelle Inman went from unemployed to the veteran leader of Washington's receiving corps

"One thing that does catch my eye is how he handles and works with our young guys," Rivera said. "He’s put his arm around (Antonio Gandy-Golden) and the other guys and has really talked with them about how to go forward and his approach. Dontrelle’s been a welcome addition."

His seven catches this season put him in the middle of the pack, but Inman won't be leaned on to be the star - that's Terry McLaurin's job.

Still, Inman is hopeful he can have a positive influence on McLaurin as his star continues to rise.

"He's going to be one of the greats," Inman said. "Terry likes to ask me questions about the position, both on- and off-the-field things. Terry is a sponge, and those who are sponges at that age and early on in their career, they tend to play a lot longer."

Inman has also embraced Washington's desire for players to use their platform to promote social justice.

He was one of a handful of players on Sunday who wore a shirt that read "Breonna Deserved Better" during pregame warmups (referring to Breonna Taylor), something that was spearheaded by safety Landon Collins.

As for being a leader, Inman said that's something you can't fake.