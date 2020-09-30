UVA's Dontrelle Inman went from unemployed to the veteran leader of Washington's receiving corps

ASHBURN - Dontrelle Inman has seen a lot playing for seven pro teams, but the former UVA star experienced something new when he arrived in Washington.
It's not just that Inman, age 31, is the team's veteran receiver. It's that he's the oldest by nearly a decade - the only player not on his rookie contract at the position.
"You get used to it and try to get guys to grow up faster," Inman said. "The ball doesn't care how old you are, so you've got to make the play."
Inman has been a welcome addition to the room since being signed right before training camp started, and picked up a pair of touchdowns on Sunday against Cleveland.
He's defied the odds by sticking around this long, having spent two seasons in the CFL out of school, then bouncing around the NFL after a stint with the Chargers. His career stats show 277 pro catches - 100 of them for the Toronto Argonauts.
So when he started the 2020 offseason without a team, he wasn't concerned.
"The last three years I've come in during Week 7 or been signed late," he said. "I just kept that same approach - something will shake, just be ready for whenever it does."
He made the most of his opportunities in Washington, and not just on the field. Coach Ron Rivera said it's been good to have a veteran receiver in an otherwise young room.
"One thing that does catch my eye is how he handles and works with our young guys," Rivera said. "He’s put his arm around (Antonio Gandy-Golden) and the other guys and has really talked with them about how to go forward and his approach. Dontrelle’s been a welcome addition."
His seven catches this season put him in the middle of the pack, but Inman won't be leaned on to be the star - that's Terry McLaurin's job.
Still, Inman is hopeful he can have a positive influence on McLaurin as his star continues to rise.
"He's going to be one of the greats," Inman said. "Terry likes to ask me questions about the position, both on- and off-the-field things. Terry is a sponge, and those who are sponges at that age and early on in their career, they tend to play a lot longer."
Inman has also embraced Washington's desire for players to use their platform to promote social justice.
He was one of a handful of players on Sunday who wore a shirt that read "Breonna Deserved Better" during pregame warmups (referring to Breonna Taylor), something that was spearheaded by safety Landon Collins.
As for being a leader, Inman said that's something you can't fake.
"Guys can always weed out when something's not authentic," he said. "This league is based off of authenticity, and you want to be authentic - and guys can know they can trust you and listen to you.
"I'm looking to help any and everyone."
He credited the veterans with the Chargers for helping him grow up quick as a pro player, and wants to offer the same services now that he's the old man in the room.
Note: Defensive end Chase Young (groin) did not practice Wednesday and is considered doubtful for this week's game, but his injury is not expected to be a long-term one and he was not placed on injured reserve.
