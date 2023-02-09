PHOENIX — It's hard to do much better than Juan Thornhill's first four years of professional football.

"It's gone by in the blink of an eye," the former UVa star said. "I got here, got to a Super Bowl, and then it all just blended together after that."

Indeed, Thornhill has now been a part of three Kansas City Super Bowl teams and a fourth that "only" made the AFC title game.

Still, the safety comes into Sunday's game plenty hungry. Thornhill tore his ACL late in the 2019 season, and was unable to play in the Super Bowl. The next season was the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Buccaneers.

"Everything was off," Thornhill said of that game. "It was the COVID year, so we arrived the day before the game. It was Tampa's home stadium. It was just really weird.

"This week, honestly, our mindset is just to take it all in, enjoy everything that's here. Enjoy the game, have a lot of fun. You can't play well unless you're having fun out there, so that's my main goal."

Thornhill also knows the important of getting a chance to play in a Super Bowl win because his next steps are uncertain.

Rookie contracts in the NFL last four years, meaning he'll be a free agent for the first time in his career once the season ends.

While Thornhill won't be the type of player who gets his signing splashed all over ESPN, there will be interest in his services, and that sometimes means having to move cities.

It's a stressful process, and he said he's learned to push it to the back of his mind.

"Honestly, at first I was thinking about it," he said. "Thinking, like, you have to play well so you can go out and impress these teams and the Chiefs.

"But when I came to the second half of the season, I stopped thinking about free agency. ... I don't have to put that much stress on it. When free agency gets here, it'll be here."

Along the way the former Wahoo has picked up more achievements, including his first NFL sack this season, something he had been eagerly anticipating. The Chiefs defense will sporadically bring one of its safeties in a surprise blitz.

Thornhill also drew attention on the practice field in Tempe on Wednesday, as the team conducted its first game-week workout.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid made the practice a light event, but Thornhill opted to wear his pads anyway.

"There's a lot of people that don't like to do that," Thornhill said. "They like to just have the helmet and shorts and a t-shirt on. But for me, I like to put my pads on so I can feel it. It just feels more like a game."

He said one other difference he can feel this year is that national sentiment isn't with the Chiefs anymore.

Thornhill chalked that up to the team's sustained success.

"When you continue to make it to the Super Bowl, people get tired of seeing you there," he said. "They want to see a new team. So they're like, everyone is rooting against us now. So it's fine. It's fine with us and we're excited for it."

