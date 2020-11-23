Varina's Maurice Canady chose to sit out the NFL season, but he's continuing to work in his community

Canady, who plays cornerback, knows entering his fifth season he's already made it past the average tenure in the league, and wants his next impression on the field to be a good one.

"There was just so much I had no control over," he said.

He said the coaches in Dallas were understanding of his decision, and called to wish him well.

So far the NFL has been able to play all of its scheduled games, but as the pandemic has intensified nationally, positive cases within the league are on the rise too - on Monday, the Baltimore Ravens, who are scheduled to play on Thanksgiving night, had to shut down operations after "several" positive tests.

In Dallas, coaches stay at a hotel attached to the team practice facility, instead of returning home to their families.

For Canady, it's the first time since he was a student at Varina that he's been home this time of year, and said one silver lining is the opportunity to do things in the community like he did Monday at the food pantry.

"I've always wanted to give back during this time of year," he said. "But I've never felt it would be as authentic as I want it to be if I wasn't here. So it's great for me to actually come and participate and volunteer for a greater cause."